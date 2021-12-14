Trony “Black Friday” offers until December 1st: TCL 20 L, Smart TV and more

Until the December 17, for the ultimate gift rush, Trony offers a valid selection of discounts Online only, many of them with free delivery and / or purchasable in 20 interest-free installments.

Large and small appliances, IT, televisions, smartphones, speakers, cameras and wearables: there really is something for everyone, even if we have already seen many of these products as protagonists of the previous Trony promotions, such as TCL 20 L to € 239, and various Smart TV.

Before leaving you to some examples of the Trony offers, we offer you a couple of products available on Amazon today, which certainly deserve your attention.

If you want to discover all the products on special offer on the online store by Trony, below you will find the blue button to go to the page dedicated to the promotion “Big Discounts” (or any other promotion will follow). We also leave you the white button to subscribe to our Telegram channel of offers and the black one to discover all the Amazon Black Friday promotions. TRONY OFFERS Telegram Channel Offers BLACK FRIDAY AMAZON

On some of the links inserted on this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

Source link