Trony “Black Friday” offers until December 1st: TCL 20 L, Smart TV and more

“Black Friday” is the name of the new online initiative written and directed by Trony, which certainly needs no introduction. He rides on Black Friday, but does not depart from the rules of the now weekly tradition. New offers await you online until December 1, 2021, some of which are compatible with the free shipping: items with a cost starting from € 399they can also be purchased in 20 installments to zero rate. Also, if you missed it, here is our Black Friday collector page!

The initiative leaves something to be desired, yet there are some convenient products, such as the TCL 20 L to € 173, the delivery of which is free. Then there are several Smart TV to be taken into consideration, but be careful, because the shipping costs for a part of the models in promotion. If you really want to save money, we point out that on Amazon there are not bad discounts even on televisions and not only: we leave you some products in the boxes below.

If you want to discover all the products on special offer on the online store by Trony, below you will find the blue button to go to the page dedicated to the promotion “Black Friday”. We also leave you the white button to subscribe to our Telegram channel of offers and the black one to discover all the Amazon Black Friday promotions.

