Trony flyer, continues the “Best of sales” with discounts up to 50%

The Trony flyer offers offer many discounts on consumer electronics. And there’s also the refurbished Grade A iPhone XS 64GB at a very attractive price

The new Trony flyer opens 2022 in the name of discounts. Emblematically labeled the “Best of sales”, the promotions of the renowned electronics chain – available online and in store until next January 19 – are aimed at those looking for advantageous discounts on the best consumer electronics.

The Trony flyer of January 2022 First of all, it offers several interesting deals on smartphones. With this in mind, we would like to point out the presence of64 gigabyte iPhone XS internal storage at 429.95 euros: it is a Refurbished Grade A product, devoid of accessories in the package but perfect in aesthetics and operation. Also noteworthy is the offer on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at 749.95 euros, one of the most popular folding smartphones in the last period, as well as – always remaining in the Samsung orbit – the Galaxy S21 with 256GB of storage at 699.95 euros, instead of € 929.95. And then there are several cheap smartphones with promotional prices between 200 and 300 euros.

Trony flyer, offers on notebooks and smart TVs

The Trony flyer offers also dedicate ample space to the notebook sector, where the presence of the MacBook Pro 13 256GB SSD and Apple M1 processor at € 1,199. For Windows customers we recommend instead to keep an eye on two valid ASUS signed laptops: it is the 15.6-inch Full-HD Aspire 5 A515-44G-R2XN with AMD Ryzen 7 processor and dedicated AMD Radeon RX640 graphics card for 749.95 euros. (list price of 879.95 euros) and the 15.6-inch Full-HD A515-56-56VX notebook with Intel Core i5-1135G7 SoC for 599.95 euros, instead of 679.95 euros.

Also inevitable promotions on smart TVs, as well as on the accessories of the smart home (see the Google Nest Audio at 49.95 euros and the Google Nest Mini at 29.95 euros) and the long line of products belonging to large and small appliances.

You can view the Trony flyer offers to this address, remembering that the deadline for validity is next January 19th.