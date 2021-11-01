Tech

Trony flyer, with the new offer “Get 3 and Pay 2” lots of products at a super price

Trony has decided to anticipate Black Friday and launch the flyer “Get 3 and Pay 2”. There are tons of super discounts

New Trony Flyer Introduces Get 3 and Pay 2 Offer (screenshot)

Time for great promotions what awaits us. We are fast approaching the long-awaited Black Friday, one of the most awaited moments of the year especially by those who are attentive to savings. Trony has decided to anticipate the times, with the new flyer presenting the promotion “Get 3 and Pay 2”.

It is a series of valid offers from 30 October to 21 November 2021, with special discounts applicable on many different products. The basic formula is actually very simple. By purchasing 2 discounted products, the least expensive will be further discounted by 50% compared to the official price list. By purchasing 3, however, the least expensive will be given away.

Trony flyer, the details of the “Get 3 and Pay 2”

trony flyer
Here’s what you need to know about it and what discounts are available (screenshot)

A fantastic new offer the one launched by Trony with the latest flyer. Is called “Get 3 and Pay 2” and, as the name suggests, it allows consumers to get one product for free by purchasing two more. To give an example, the new one OLED 55G TV di LG can be purchased for only € 779.50 by purchasing another product with a higher value than the latter, or for free by purchasing two with a higher value. Same goes for the LG 55UP Smart TV, at € 299.95 with the formula of 50% discount or free with two other devices.

But it can also be used for other devices. An example is the Lenovo Chromebook Ideapad 3, for 249.95 or free. Same goes for the HP 3V5 notebook at € 699.95 (discounted by 50%). Apple side, there is the MacBook Air 13 ″ 512GB which, with another product, can be bought for 1199 euros. Same goes for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro, available for € 999.95. Finally, the tablets, with the Samsung Tab S7 FE at € 649.95 discount or free by purchasing two more expensive products.

