Trony flyer “You pay the least expensive half” December 2-24: Christmas offers

The offers of the series are back “ You pay half the price for the cheapest “with the new Trony flyer, valid from 2 to the December 24, 2021 . The discounts up to 50% they will therefore be available until Christmas , giving you a great opportunity to buy gifts at very affordable price. Take a look at the flyer from tunnel following.

The formula of this series of offers provides for the combined purchase of two products (among those selected): as the name of the promo says, the one with the lowest price will suffer a 50% price cut, so you will pay half for it. Thanks to this modality, the most convenient products are the home appliances large and the Smart TV of the most prestigious brands, such as LG, Sony, Samsung and Panasonic. You will also find a wide choice of smartphones, notebooks and accessories of all kinds.

And if all this is not enough for you, we remind you that also on Amazon they left Christmas offers, which you can find at this address. Below we leave you a couple of products not to be missed!