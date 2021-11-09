Trony launches a new timed flyer with shock offers

The electronics company has proposed a new flyer with affordable offers that could be right for us, especially if we take into consideration the imminent arrival of dDecember and, therefore, of Christmas, in which further discounts will surely arrive.

The promotions they continue to grow day by day, and neither we have proof looking at the various society who try in every way to attract our attention. Indeed, these offers appear to be very affordable and, perhaps, one of them, could even lead us to to buy some device in view of the fact that it is discounted.

ALSO READ: Do you want to block someone on WhatsApp without them knowing? Here’s the trick

Not by chance Trony, right now, he decided to propose a new flyer and which will have the main purpose of making available its products at bargain prices. We can understand it both from what it has from sell than for the name of his promo, from which already yes deduces which will surely be a good time to spend some of the our money.

The products for sale

The new flyer online takes the name of “Sparkling Discounts“And will only be valid until November 12, consequently we will not have a lot of time in order to carry out the shopping Even if it does not look so.

Between televisions for sale we discover theLG 50NANO756PR from 50 inches to 580 euros, with a saving of 23% respect to 749 euros original, while the 50UP78006LB from 50 inches is proposed to 520 euros, with a 20% less if we think of the initial figure, that is, ben 649 euros. We also find the Samsung UE43AU9070UXZT from 43 inches to 485 euros, that is a 23% less come on 629 euros previous. Finally it is the turn of Front Panasonic, which proposes the TX-65HZ1000E from 65 inches to 1,699 euros, and of Sony XR65A83JAEP from 65 inches which passes to 1,999 euros.

READ ALSO: Google News returns to Spain after 7 years of “embargo”

Moving on to the telephony department, among the smartphone most popular on this occasion we cannot overlook the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to 474 euros, lo Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro to 290 euros and the Samsung A52S 5G to 398 euros. For the smartwatch category, however, we find theAmazfit T-Rex Pro to 145 euros and the Garmin Instinct – with Graphite coloring – a 230 euros. We conclude with the IT sector in which we put theiPad from 10.2 inch WiFi + Cellular with 128 GB of storage memory a 616 euros.

