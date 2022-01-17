Trophies and objectives revealed in advance – Nerd4.life

There are still a few weeks left until the launch of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but the portal Exophase has already published the complete list of all the Trophies (and therefore also the achievements for Xbox and PC) of the game. If you aim for Platinum or 100% be prepared to sweat the proverbial seven shirts.

You can consult the complete list of Dying Light 2: Stay Human Trophies and Achievements in Italian at this address. There are no particular plot clues, but needless to say, you may come across some spoiler. We have warned you.

Dying Light 2, a promotional image

Including Platinum, Dying Light 2: Stay Human is up for grabs 58 trophies to conquer. They range from the most basic bronze ones that simply require you to advance in history or complete an activity for the first time, such as activating a metro station or clearing a camp from bandits, to the toughest ones and which inevitably they will require some effort to be conquered.

For example, “Who Wants To Be …” requires you to collect 1 million credits, while “Street Art Fan” requires you to discover all the collectible graffiti tags. There are also Trophies related to the completion of particular challenges and others based on your skills, such as “Hands off!” which requires you to kill 20 enemies with melee weapons without taking damage. Finally, we point out the presence of some Trophies / objectives that can only be obtained by playing in cooperative mode, which could make those who want to play Dying Light 2 only in single-player turn up their noses or do not have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

We remind you that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and in Cloud version for Nintendo Switch starting from February 4, 2022. According to the words of Techland, the game will be supported for at least 5 years after launch with new content.