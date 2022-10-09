tropical cyclone will impact the country and damage is expected in several departments and the road network

According to the projections of the National Institute of Seismology, Meteorology, Volcanology and Hydrology (Insivumeh), the greatest impact that this tropical cyclone will have in Guatemala It will be due to the accumulation of rain and not by the wind.

The Guatemalan civil protection authorities declared themselves on alert this Thursday, May 6, October before the imminent arrival of a tropical cyclone, that in its path would cause damage to several departments and the country’s road network, reported the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred).

Wilson García, director of Insivumeh, explained that they have an analysis “Pretty sure how we will have the conditions for the next few days due to this tropical cyclone.”

“This tropical cyclone is going to directly impact the territory of Guatemala, this is expected approximately for Monday of the following week”, Garcia said at a press conference.

The official added that this phenomenon “it will become a hurricane in any part of Central America”, but it is expected that upon reaching Guatemala it will have been downgraded to a storm or tropical depression.

Also read: The case of Jackelen Ayala who was the victim of a collapse on the La Paz road and is now fighting for his life in a hospital



From today to Tuesday we have a good amount of time to alert the population so that the corresponding measures can be taken”, said Garcia, who added that the accounts of the rivers in the country are monitored.

Alert local authorities

Separately, the executive secretary of the Conred, Óscar Cossío, pointed out that they have identified the departments where the impact could be greater and have classified them in very high, high and medium probability of impact, so they met with governors and delegates of that institution so that the alert reaches the mayors of the country.

Also read: Avalanche falls on a shopping center in Mixco’s zone 6 and a person dies underground



“A meeting was held with the departmental governors and delegates from Conred so that they share the information with the mayors to be able to give a preventive alert about this potential tropical cyclone 13”, said Cassío.

He added that the cyclone will enter through Nicaragua and then hit El Salvador and Honduras, and then enter Guatemala, where “the mouth of the coast or the Transversal del Norte could be affected, and then move towards Mexico.”

Also read: Cracks on the road to El Salvador: Giammattei announces road closures for four weekends to do work



vulnerable departments

The authorities have identified the degree of vulnerability of the departments as follows.

very high probability

Upper Verapaz

Chiquimula

Huehuetenango

Izabal

Jutiapa

Quiche

Retalhuleu

Suchitepequez

Zacapa

high probability

Medium Probability

Lower Verapaz

Chimaltenango

Progress

Guatemala

Jalapa

peten

Quetzaltenango

Sacatepequez

Only the

Saint Mark

Totonicapan

Due to the foregoing, the authorities recommend that the population inform themselves through the official media channels, report risk situations, drive with caution in sections with steep topographies, avoid crossing swollen rivers and prepare the 72-hour backpack if it is necessary to evacuate.

Also read: Climate in Guatemala: These are the 74 municipalities at high risk due to the rains in the country



In addition, they asked fishing and other vessels not to carry out operations from Monday, mainly at times of high tide.

Damage to the road network

Javier Maldonado, Minister of Communications, He explained that the country’s road network has never been prepared to withstand the effects of a major cyclone, but that despite that they are on alert to be able to attend to eventual emergencies.

“We have to be objective in this sense, because the road network has never been in a position to face a storm or a cyclone. There is no road network that can be prepared for an issue of this magnitude, but there are more than 240 work fronts throughout the republic and that will allow us to have a better response,” said Maldonado.

Also read: In images: This is how the floods affect the villages of Izabal due to the overflow of the Motagua River



He added that “a slide, an undermining or a landslide is not an issue for the road network, that is the issue of soil saturation, which does not matter what support value capacity a material that is on the sides of the road has”.

“Given the alert of a new tropical cyclone that may affect our country, I have issued instructions so that the institutions are ready to serve and support Guatemalans who may be affected. I ask the population to be attentive to official information,” President Alejandro Giammattei wrote on his Twitter account.