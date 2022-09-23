Tropical Depression 9 could become Tropical Storm Hermine tonight

The Tropical depression 9 could gain tropical storm strength as early as tonight, making it the eighth storm of this hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English).

However, the meteorological agency anticipated that the cyclone would experience rapid intensification between next Sunday to Monday, so within three days it could be a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale and reach category 2 by the fourth day, as of the most recent bulletin that was issued at 11:00 am this Friday.

In fact, the cyclone could be a major force hurricane (category 3 to 5) by the fifth day. At that time, it would be near or over southwestern Florida, so the NHC urged the population in that jurisdiction to be vigilant and monitor the development of this system.

A hurricane hunter aircraft from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron of the United States Air Force Reserve (Air Force US, in English) flew over the cyclone this morning and found that the center of circulation of the system is exposed, which will prevent a rapid development.

Currently, the most active part of the convection (cloud area with showers and thunderstorms) of this system is to the west and the center remains to the east.

The tropical depression’s maximum sustained winds remain at 35 miles per hour (mph).

“The intensity forecast in this report was increased, compared to the previous one, in response to a rapid intensification that the cyclone will experience as it crosses the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The system is expected to approach the Cayman Islands and Cuba as a hurricane, with further intensification likely once it moves over the warm waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” explained the forecaster and hurricane specialist. Brad Reinhartwho was in charge of this morning’s report.

“In fact, this forecast projects that the system will approach the Florida peninsula as a major hurricane by day 5, which is supported by the latest runs of the IVCN and HCCA models,” the expert added.

The cyclone’s center of circulation is at 14.2 degrees North latitude and 70.1 degrees West longitude.

interest in the state of Florida should monitor the development of this system, because the NHC’s long-term track suggests the system could be near or over the southwestern peninsula by next Wednesday.

If it were to become a hurricane, it would be the fourth this season.

The next full bulletin regarding this system will be issued at 2:00 pm