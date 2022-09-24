Tropical Depression 9 forms, Florida and eastern Gulf face serious hurricane threat next week

Tropical Depression 9 formed north of the ABC Islands in the eastern Caribbean on Friday morning and the first 5-day forecast cone includes nearly all of the Florida panhandle and the Florida Keys, where a hurricane every stronger will threaten early next week.

While the potential strike zone for the United States is wide, from the northern Gulf to the Florida Keys, tropical storm-force winds could start as early as Tuesday in Florida, so people living in South Florida they should complete hurricane preparations on Friday and this weekend.

Thunderstorm activity, which increased and persisted overnight, remains well-displaced to the west of Tropical Depression 9 due to strong upper-level winds from Hurricane Fiona’s outflow to the north and an upper-level area of ​​low pressure in the northeastern Caribbean.

Shear restraint is expected to relax over the weekend as the depression moves westward, allowing it to strengthen.

All indications are for Sunday or Monday, we will have a strengthening hurricane in the Western Caribbean.

The direction forecast beyond this weekend is complicated.

We know that the storm will turn north in response to the pull of a strong jet stream that will initiate a cold front across the southeastern US.

However, since we are still in the early stages of development, we don’t yet know exactly where the storm’s convection will coalesce. Like football, hurricanes are a game of inches, especially when they’re spinning, so the placement of the center of the storm for Sunday will have a big influence on how fast and how forcefully it spins.

A consolidation of convection further to the south and west favors a more gradual turn to the east of the Gulf, where convection joining further to the north and east would favor a sharper turn toward south Florida.

Global forecast models and their ensemble tracks through next morning Wednesday, September 28th. Computer models still show a wide range of possibilities, as indicated by the blue ellipse, from the southern Gulf to east of Florida. (Tomer Burg/University of Oklahoma.)

Late Monday through Tuesday, the growing storm is forecast to move over western Cuba, which could act as a temporary speed hump. That said, it won’t be enough to deter a significant hurricane threat to the United States by next week.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, be sure to finalize your family preparedness plans. Gather important documents, prepare to install shutters if needed, see your doctor’s office on Friday for important prescription refills, and find out if you live in a storm surge evacuation zone.

For Miami-Dade residents, you can check your zone here, for Monroe County you can find their evacuation zone map here, and Broward County evacuation zones can be found here.

In general, evacuations in South Florida, if necessary, occur within a day or two of the expected onset of tropical storm-force winds (winds greater than 38 mph).

Since tropical storm conditions could begin as soon as Tuesday if the storm changes our path, evacuations may be required as soon as this weekend for a significant storm threat.

Always listen to local emergency management officials when making evacuation decisions, and remember: If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately. In most cases you just need to go far enough in to a safe place outside of the storm surge evacuation zone.

Download our Local 10 News en Español 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide on your mobile device for step-by-step instructions and storm checklists, along with the latest hurricane evacuation zones and shelter information.

The most important thing is to check back with WPLG Local 10 for the latest updates.