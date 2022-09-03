Tropical Storm Earl forms east of the Leeward Islands

The National Weather Service (NMS) confirmed that Invest 91L located east of the Leeward Islands became Tropical Storm Earl around 10:00 p.m. which, it is projected, would pass to the north-northeast of Puerto Rico during the weekend and that it would bring with it heavy downpours.

The first bulletin issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) at 11:00 p.m. places the tropical storm about 185 miles east of the Leeward Islandswith a travel speed of 14 miles per hour (mph) in a west-northwest direction and with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

It should be noted that there is currently no tropical storm watch or warning for Puerto Rico.

The meteorologist Emmanuel Rodriguezfrom the SNM, explained to The new day that the island could begin to receive downpours from tonight, and that the rain activity caused by the cyclone will continue during the weekend.

“The main impact will be rain activity, which could start as early as tonight, and extend through the weekend. We are talking about amounts of rain between one to three inches, but as we add up, that would be every day. These rains could generate some localized flash flooding and streams, and those lands that had already received rain, such as those in the interior and south of the island, could also see some landslides,” Rodríguez stressed by telephone.

The image shows the projected path of Tropical Storm Earl made by the National Hurricane Center. (Capture)

The bulletin states that Earl is expected to continue its west-northwestward motion over the weekend, although it may experience a reduction in forward speed. The NHC expects the cyclone to turn toward the northwest, coupled with another reduction in forward speed between Sunday and Monday.

The agency expects the fifth tropical storm of the cyclone season to strengthen slightly in the coming days. Winds extend about 175 miles from the system, primarily to the north and east of the center.

“The core of the system would pass over our waters, so it could cause dangerous swells for offshore Atlantic waters where a warning for small boat operators is already in effect. With the same downpours they sometimes bring winds, but we are not talking about the system should bring winds to our region,” Rodríguez stressed.