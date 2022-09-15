Tropical Storm Fiona Formed in the Atlantic – NBC 7 Miami

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Fiona, which officially formed in the Atlantic Wednesday night as the sixth named system of the season, prompted watches in portions of the Leeward Islands.

According to Thursday’s bulletin at 5 a.m. ET from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Fiona was located about 580 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph while moving west at 13 mph.

Fiona is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with a maximum total of 8 inches in the northern Leeward Islands, British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and eastern Hispaniola. These rains can produce isolated flashes and urban flooding, along with isolated landslides in areas of greater terrain.

NOTICES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN FORCE

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Saba and Sint Eustatius

San Martin

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla

The NHC advises residents of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola to monitor the progress of this system, as additional tropical storm watches or warnings will be issued for portions of those areas on Thursday.

The Dutch government has issued a tropical storm watch for Saba and Sint Eustatius. The St. Maarten government has issued a tropical storm watch for St. Maarten. The government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and the Island of Anguilla.

THIS IS HOW THE SEASON IS GOING IN THE ATLANTIC

The 2022 hurricane season has been relatively calm, with several weeks without systems and the few that have occurred have not caused major damage.

Hurricane Earl, which reached category 2 in the middle of the Atlantic, caused around 40 deaths in various states of Mexico; Danielle became the first Atlantic hurricane of the season.

Before them, the current Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, saw the formation of storms Alex, Bonnie and Colin.