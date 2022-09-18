Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to become a hurricane with 80 mph winds, but so far it does not threaten Florida

Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to become a hurricane with top winds of 75 mph by the time the storm approaches the Bahamas, according to the 11 a.m. update Friday from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm could reach Category 1 hurricane strength, meaning winds of at least 74 mph, by Wednesday. At that point, the center of the storm is expected to be somewhere in a wide area spanning the southern Bahamas and pointing east and west. It is considered unlikely to threaten Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s too early to tell if the storm could threaten the southeastern United States, said Jamie Rhome, acting director of the National Hurricane Center.

“For those of you in the southeastern United States, it’s too much, too soon to speculate on possible impacts, anything that happens beyond this point is wild speculation,” he said in a Facebook Live presentation, pointing to the edge. from the hurricane center’s five-day forecast map, which stretched as far as the Bahamas. “It’s too early to say anything about the southeastern United States, so stay tuned.”

Fiona would be the third hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, which has so far been less active than forecasters predicted. It’s unclear if the storm could strengthen beyond 75 mph, as that level of intensity occurs at the end of the National Hurricane Center’s five-day forecast period.

The hurricane center said the storm should strengthen as it enters an area of ​​higher moisture and lower wind shear, high-level winds that can alter a storm’s structure.

“Fiona could be very close to hurricane strength as it approaches the southern coast of the Dominican Republic,” the hurricane center said. “Terrain over Hispaniola is likely to disrupt Fiona’s circulation, but global models suggest Fiona shouldn’t have much trouble reorganizing once over the far southwestern Atlantic, and the NHC forecast now indicates the cyclone will become hurricane at the end of the 5-day forecast period.”

The center of the storm will move across the northeastern Caribbean islands tonight and near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday through early Sunday.

Forecasters are also tracking a new disturbance that emerged Thursday night off the coast of Africa. As of Friday, its chance of development is 20% in the next five days. It could develop late this weekend or early next week as it moves north over the Atlantic.

Fiona appears unlikely to be a threat to Florida, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

“The most likely path at this time is a turn north early next week, away from Florida,” the weather service said.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the storm was producing top winds of 50 mph, with its center located about 135 miles east of the Caribbean and moving west at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm-force winds from Fiona extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

Fiona formed Wednesday night and became the sixth named storm of the 2022 hurricane season. Fiona developed from Tropical Depression Seven, which formed in the Atlantic Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said Fiona could move from eastern Cuba to the northeastern Bahamas over the next five days.

Fiona is expected to bring storm surge and 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts.

Fiona’s predicted route.

It’s past the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season with five previous named storms before Fiona. AccuWeather notes that “not a single hurricane has come within striking distance of the East Coast or the Gulf Coast” this season.

The next storm to form would be Gaston.

“The slow pace of the Atlantic hurricane season so far in 2022 has… led to a striking disparity in the number of landfalls in the continental US through mid-September compared to the last few months. two years,” The Weather Channel reported.

Forecasters say dry air, dust from the Sahara and wind shear have been some of the reasons there haven’t been more storms this year.

“The lack of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic has been particularly noticeable considering the recent hyperactive hurricane seasons with many impacts in the US and the Caribbean. Although the season as a whole can end near average or even slightly below average, it only takes one storm to threaten lives and create a major disaster,” according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.

Hurricane Earl, which became the second hurricane of the season on September 6, dissipated early Sunday. Earl was the first Category 2 hurricane of the season.

The last time a major hurricane hadn’t formed before 9/11 was 2014, when Edouard became a Category 3 hurricane on 16 September. That season followed a 2013 season that saw no major storms.

Earl and Hurricane Danielle were the first named storms to form in the Atlantic since early July, when Tropical Storm Colin formed off the coast of the Carolinas.

This year marked only the third time since 1961 when no named storms formed in August.

The 2020 hurricane season set a record with 30 named systems, while the 2021 season was the third most active with 21 named systems. An average year requires 14 named storms.

Hurricane season ends on November 30.