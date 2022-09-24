Tropical Storm Hermine forms off the coast of Africa

In less than six hours since the most recent cyclone developed, atmospheric conditions in the Atlantic basin allowed the formation of the tenth tropical depression of the 2022 hurricane season, which became Tropical Storm Hermine overnight. reported the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English).

for now, this system, which developed near the coast of Africa, does not represent any threat to any territory.

Rather, the weather agency explained in its 11:00 am bulletin that it expects this system to do not stay active for a long time.

The cyclone’s center of circulation is at latitude 19.4 degrees north and longitude 20.8 degrees west, specifically about 315 miles northeast of the Cape Verde Islands.

Its maximum sustained winds reach 40 miles per hour (mph) and its movement is towards the northwest at a rate of 10 mph.

The previous tropical depression formed this morning in the center of the Caribbean Sea. Said cyclone is more likely to become the eighth tropical storm in the next few hours.

In addition to the two depressions, the NHC is watching Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston, both of which would soon become post-tropical systems outside the tropical latitudes.

There is even a tropical wave, identified as Invest 99L, with a medium probability of cyclonic development, which is also monitored by the meteorological agency.