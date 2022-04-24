Tropicfeel launches its new collection of sneakers with bright and natural colors

Related news

Tropicfeel, the Spanish brand of clothing, shoes and travel accessories launches its Water Friendly/SS22 collection, where the protagonists are the new bright and natural colors perfect to combine and that will become the center of all eyes this spring.

His models will be present in this new collection Sunset, Jungle, Monsoon, Canyon and a new shoe, the Lava model. All of them capable of adapting to any situation and space; from the Sunset model, the most urban of the brand, to Canyon and Lava, the most specialized models. All the brand’s shoes, in addition to being sustainable, a factor in tune with the brand’s philosophy, stand out for their incredible qualities. They are water friendly thanks to their quick drying and all are breathable and odour-free..

The lava modelthe new shoe from the Water Friendly 2022 collection, in addition to meeting all the above characteristics, has been designed to be the most specialized brand shoe to date in trekking.

In terms of design, in addition to offering a variety of colors, Tropicfeel ensures that all shoes are lightweight to provide the greatest possible comfort. All models stand out especially for their versatility and are portable so they can fit into the space of the backpack or suitcase when traveling.

4-in-1 shoes with the benefits of aqua shoes, the comfort of athletic shoes, the technical soles of hiking shoes, and the style of your favorite everyday pieces. Off-road models that are used both to go to work and to take an excursion or undertake a long trip. In this collection the famous Monsoon model has been completely redesigned with a new style.

sunset model

The perfect first shoe to use 24 hours. Designed to travel from home, to the city, to the great outdoors. All-terrain, water-friendly, compressible and slip-resistant to keep your foot supported and comfortable no matter how you choose to wear it or pack it. Sustainably created with recycled plastic bottles and 20% recycled EVA. In this new collection it is presented in two new colors: Citadel Blue and Almond White.

Monsoon Model

An ultralight shoe designed to wear wherever life takes you. A water-friendly off-road design, quick-drying and now with a new ultra-cushioning sole, perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle. Sustainably created with recycled plastic bottles and 20% recycled EVA. Available in new colors: Thyme Green, Core Black, Almond White and Orion Blue.

Jungle Model

The ultimate adventurer’s low-impact, high-performance shoe. An all terrain design made to be Water Friendly, Dual Density and high grip so you can jump into new experiences at any timeoh anywhere. Sustainably created with recycled plastic bottles and 20% recycled EVA. Available again all colors: All Black, Night Blue, Chip Gray and Pine Green.

Canyon Model

Travel shoes designed for maximum comfort and functionality. Designed to cover all terrains with Water Friendly features, Dual 3D cushioning and ultralight portability. Sustainably created with recycled plastic bottles and 20% recycled EVA. In the SS22 collection, it presents the new colors Desert Green, Chocolate Red and Core Black.

lava model

The new Tropicfeel model. The rugged off-road shoe designed to take you to the top. AirTech Rev and the perforated foam of High density ensures breathability and comfort. WR-treated, quick-drying drainage holes for a water-friendly experience. Sustainably created with recycled plastic bottles and 20% recycled EVA. In Almond White, Coffee Sand, Core Black, Desert Green and Orion Blue.

