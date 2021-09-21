Trouble ahead for Binance: SEC Investigation?

According to an indiscretion by Bloomberg, the most important American financial information agency, the largest exchange in the world Binance would have been placed under investigation in the US by the SEC for manipulation of the financial market.

Improper use of data. Binance under indictment.

According to what is learned from anonymous sources, the control authority of the American stock exchange accuses the exchange of having used the data and information on the trading activity of its users to carry out operations on the markets on its own.

The Commodity Future trading Commission, which is in charge of controlling the activities of derivative products, is also participating in the investigation, and has already summoned some witnesses.

“At Binance, we have a zero tolerance policy for insider trading and a strict code of ethics regarding any type of behavior that could negatively impact our customers or the industry,” the company said in a statement to the Business Insider financial newspaper, but did not want to confirm or deny the news reported by Bloomberg.

All issues with Binance regulators

This isn’t the first investigation by regulators that the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchange faces.

In the United States, the Justice Department opened an investigation in May for money laundering and tax evasion. The CFTC had already been investigating the Chinese exchange for weeks, for the possibility that it would allow residents of the United States to buy and sell derivatives linked to Bitcoin and other virtual tokens, without having the specific authorization.

Not only in the US Binance has long been in the spotlight of regulatory bodies and judges.

In England, authorities in June banned the British division of the exchange from operating in the country. The FCA accused Binance Market Limited, the English division of the exchange, that it does not have any type of authorization to offer certain financial services.

Regulators in Italy, Canada, Thailand, Japan and South Korea have also restricted or prohibited access to certain services to Binance in their respective countries.

Binance and its lack of transparency

The large Chinese exchange on September 14th reached a record volume of 30 billion dollars, confirming its role as the first exchange in the world.

Founded nel 2017 in China by Changpeng Zhao and Yi He, it then changed its registered office to the Cayman Islands, to avoid restrictive cryptocurrency laws by the Chinese authorities.

This fact inevitably cast many doubts on its regularity and transparency, having established its headquarters in a well-known tax haven. But its founder has always said that Binance actually has no headquarters.

In 2020, Binance generated about $ 900 million in profits and among the goals of its ambitious founder is that of list the exchange on Nasdaq within three years, an objective that is difficult to achieve if the issue of transparency and regulation of the exchange itself is not addressed.

Binance’s great success is mainly due to its much lower fee policy than other exchanges such as Kraken or Coinbase, and for its wide range of additional services, such as cryptocurrency lending, in exchange for a commission.

Many doubts remain precisely on the its transparency and safety, despite the reassurances the company continues to instill in its users. Hundreds of thousands of investors are filing a $ 20 million class action lawsuit against the exchange for the major crash that hit the platform on May 19th, preventing many traders from liquidating their positions during a market crash.