Trouble at Stamford Bridge – AS.com

In the absence of four days for the visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League, More than a hundred Chelsea fans gathered to protest against possible buyers of the club: the Ricketts. The American family owns the Chicago Cubs and has been accused of racism on numerous occasions. Something that does not convince the blues fans, who gathered in the vicinity of Stamford Bridge in the run-up to the match against Brentford.

“No Ricketts, No Racism” banners populated Stamford Gate, one of the entrances to the stadium, where the temperature rose with the passing of the minutes… “Fuck you, we don’t want you here”, the Chelsea fans shouted at the top of their lungs, who came to light a Bengal. But the responsible fan was quickly arrested by the British police, who took the opportunity to ask those gathered there to “moderate his language”, as Diario AS witnessed.

They did not silence the Chelsea fans, who captured the attention of all the reputable media. “The Ricketts are racist, they are unpleasant, I think they just want Chelsea’s money, not invest in it,” a veteran fan explained to this newspaper. who has been following the team for more than 64 years and who is aware of the ruinous situation of the Cubs, the MLB baseball club that suffers from the Ricketts cuts. An economic policy much feared by fans of the London team.

Along the same lines was another young fan, who had just come of age, and who had a clear favorite to buy the club: Nick Candy. But Candy, a British businessman famous for being a Chelsea fan, is out of the final process led by the Raine Group, the New York bank, which, in addition to the Ricketts, has three definitive candidates: Sir Broughton, Steve Pagliuca and Todd Boehly.

Among the finalists, Boehly and his Swiss-American consortium is the option that most interests Chelsea fans, As recognized by another of the participants in the protest, who carried one of the most voluminous banners, and who wants to prevent his team from having their budget cut: “Boehly could invest more in the team, like Roman Abramovich did. It’s impossible for Abramovich to come back, but we would like to.”

The support for Roman Abramovich was unanimous among the group of attendees, who did not hesitate to chant in his favor, to the surprise of the most experienced fans, who were clearing the place. Nothing to do with the protests a year ago by the Super League, where more than 5,000 people demonstrated on the street parallel to the stadium, Fulham Road, where traffic was fluid today.