trouble for Rihanna’s ex

It is not the first time that he ends up at the center of serious similar accusations, in 2009 he was convicted of violence against Riri

More trouble for Chris Brown: he was accused of beating a woman. The news is circulating in these hours on Italian sites and was also picked up by Adnkronos. It seems that the singer had a fight in Los Angeles with a woman, the events would have occurred on Friday 18 June last. Los Angeles police officers made it known, who arrived after a call. The agents reached an area of ​​the San Fernando Valley in southern California at 7.30am local time.

Chris Brown was not there when the police arrived, while the victim seems to have reported that he had a fight with the singer and that he would have hit her. This is his version of events, revealed by a police spokesman. Naturally, the police have made a report and all the necessary investigations are underway. It will be up to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office to investigate and consider whether or not to formalize the allegations. The singer nor whoever for him have commented on the complaint at the time.

There will be more news from America in the coming days, fans can only wait to find out more. What is certain is that the background may not help Brown, which is not new to this kind of accusation.

Chris Brown, all allegations of violence in the past

Chris Brown was charged with domestic violence against Rihanna, his fiancée at the time. The facts are well known, the singer showed up at a party on the eve of the Grammys with bruises on her face. Eventually, Brown was sentenced for the assault to five years’ probation and 180 days of socially useful work. In 2017, he admitted that he regretted the incident very much, but in the meantime he got into trouble with more or less the same accusations at other times.

In 2013 he was stopped outside a local in Washington for assault. In 2016 he was also arrested for pointing a gun at a model. In 2017 the accusation of having beaten a man came and an ex-girlfriend obtained a restraining order for five years against him. In the end, in 2019 there was talk of Chris Brown in custody by the French police after a woman was reported for violence.