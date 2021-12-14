trouble if you miss the communication deadline

Credit transfer and invoice discount: the anti-fraud decree has changed the subject of home bonuses and made it much more complicated.

Above all, it becomes easier to make mistakes and run into problems. As we know, the famous anti-fraud decree has changed the home bonus and has imposed the requirement of a compliance visa and certification of congruity even for bonuses other than the Superbonus 110%. THEn practice today all home bonuses need a compliance visa and sworn certification. A complication that to many seemed exaggerated and too penalizing. This norm, even if just and necessary, is creating problems of various kinds. First of all, a strong doubt has arisen regarding the retroactivity of the regulation and controls. In fact, many Italians who had used the bonus were afraid of finding themselves at fault from some point of view. Secondly, there is actually an economic problem: compliance visa and cost asseveration have a considerable cost which, if it can be sensible for the 110% Superbonus, makes smaller bonuses inconvenient.

Mandatory date and everything must be done on time

But all this documentation must be submitted to the Revenue Agency. Therefore it is very wrong to think that it is a whole series of documents to be produced and kept for future checks. Conformity visa and sworn statement, are included in the documentation that must be presented to the Revenue Agency together with the assignment of the credit and discount on the invoice. Having made this necessary premise, it should also be emphasized that the deadline for submission is absolutely mandatory. Yes, because the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice must be strictly communicated to the Revenue Agency and there is a date by which this communication must be made.

The date in question is that of March 16 of the following year.

It is therefore crucial to make sure that all those involved in this procedure do things on time.