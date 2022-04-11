Troubled? Antonio Briseño’s history of fights inside Chivas

The defender emerged from the Atlas has been a reinforcement that has given something to talk about the differences he has had with his teammates during his time with the Flock.

Differences and conflicts in a soccer locker room are common due to the intensity and passion that is lived among footballers; However, since his arrival at Chivas in 2019, Antonio Briseño has been the protagonist of several incidents with his teammates, the most recent being Saturday with César Huerta.

The chicken’ He has always claimed to be an extremely passionate footballer who disputes each ball to the maximum, which has generated criticism because he celebrates sweeps or is usually reckless in some plays, such as when he accidentally injured Giovani dos Santos in a National Classic.

The first mishap was exposed by the Chivas series, where the ‘Chicken’ starred in a heated discussion with Dieter Villalpando where the defender asked him for more commitment for coverage, while the midfielder made fun of him saying: “you’re really bad”, where the ’14’ Atletico wanted to get to the blows.

Another incident in which Briseño would have been involved was in an alleged discussion with José Juan Macías, with whom he would have incarcerated for “laying eggs”since the attacker is convinced that doing this is to make the team play better so that the positive results begin to arrive.

Now, an outbreak of anger arose with César Huerta where even the defender hit him in the neck to the Guadalajara youth squad, causing the problem between the two to increase, where it would even have continued in the dressing room, where other elements intervened to control both footballers.

