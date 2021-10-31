troubled development? Probably not, but the rumor still rages on the net – Nerd4.life

The development of GTA 6 And troubled and chaotic? Probably not, but in the last few hours a rumor has been going crazy on the net that claims the opposite.

It all started with a video published by the French journalist Chris Klippel on the Rockstar Mag YouTube channel on 12 September. The footage was basically a Q&A in which Klippel answered questions from fans by expressing their thoughts and assumptions. In the video, the journalist stated that in his opinion GTA 6 is experiencing a very troubled development and that it is the most chaotic project ever made by Rockstar Games, to the point that development was restarted in 2020, after Dan Houser left the company.

Staying at Rockstar Games, according to Klippel the company would be working on one Red Dead Redemption remaster, which could be in line with GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which is a more elaborate work than a simple resolution and framerate upgrade.

As mentioned, the video was published on 12 September and yet strangely the journalist’s opinions in the last few hours have begun to spread like wildfire on the net, but passed off as real rumors, as well as reported by various newspapers.

In this regard, the well-known insider Tom Henderson spoke a few hours ago on Twitter, explaining that those of his colleague were not new leaks on GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption but only simple opinions, speculations and thoughts. Which, by the way, it was confirmed by Klippel himself later, who also adds that his last “official tip” dates back to last November.

In short, this time we are faced with simple conjectures magnified beyond belief by the echo of the network, which is not so rare when we talk about GTA 6 and the other Rockstar Games.

Did you know, however, that work on GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been going on for over two years? In this case, there is evidence.