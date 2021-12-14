Troupe Tg1 “attacked and kidnapped by senator no vax in Romania”

The Rai journalist Lucia Goracci, with her crew, “was attacked and kidnapped by a no vax senator” in Romania. This is the complaint of Tg1, which tonight broadcast the report on the incident. Sent to tell Italian TV about the situation in the country “penultimate for the administration of vaccines” against covid, Goracci then reached out to Senator no vax Diana Șoșoacă for an interview.

“What pandemic? Zero dead people? They will all be judged, it will be a Nuremberg 2”, thunders the parliamentarian who “first puts me at the door, then – Goracci says – the incredible: with a leap, the senator of the Republic Diana Șoșoacă stands in front of us and locks us in. Then, recovering us, he calls the police“to which he says that people” have broken into my office and are threatening me. “

“I manage to get out, I tell the police what happened. I go back with the agents to my colleagues locked in for a while, but another shock: we seem to have become the criminals, so her husband punches me“, continues Goracci in the report. To the reporter’s grievances to the agents, the senator orders the police to search the crew, which they also accuse of stealing, and to delete all the images. Searches, reporter and operators will be free only 8 hours more. late thanks to the intervention of the Italian embassy.