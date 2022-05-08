Entertainment

Troyes: Messi has bad luck and signs a crazy record in Ligue 1!

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Lionel Messi’s first season at Paris-Saint-Germain will go down in the history and statistics books, but perhaps not for the right reasons. While PSG conceded a draw at home to Troyes on Sunday night, the Argentinian broke a Ligue 1 record. After tonight’s encounter, Messi has touched the post or the crossbar 10 times this season .

According to Optathis is the first time since the company began collecting data, ie 2006/2007, that a player has hit so many uprights in the same season.

Bad luck that lasted until the end of the season for the seven-time Ballon d’Or, author of 4 goals and 13 assists in 23 Ligue 1 games.

to summarize

Lionel Messi is still struggling with PSG this season, and is having bad luck as evidenced by a crazy record. After tonight’s encounter, Messi has touched the post or the crossbar 10 times this season.

Benjamin Benhamou

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Troyes stands up to Paris and is getting closer to maintaining!

1 min ago

A French deciphers the last secret of Marilyn Monroe: who her father was

9 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the memory video of ‘Bennifer’ from more than 17 years ago that they used to celebrate Mother’s Day 2022 | Instagram | celebrity | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

11 mins ago

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share the first photo of their daughter after spending months hospitalized

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button