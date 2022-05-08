Troyes: Messi has bad luck and signs a crazy record in Ligue 1!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Lionel Messi’s first season at Paris-Saint-Germain will go down in the history and statistics books, but perhaps not for the right reasons. While PSG conceded a draw at home to Troyes on Sunday night, the Argentinian broke a Ligue 1 record. After tonight’s encounter, Messi has touched the post or the crossbar 10 times this season .

According to Optathis is the first time since the company began collecting data, ie 2006/2007, that a player has hit so many uprights in the same season.

Bad luck that lasted until the end of the season for the seven-time Ballon d’Or, author of 4 goals and 13 assists in 23 Ligue 1 games.

10 – Lionel Messi has hit the post 10 times with Paris in Ligue 1 2021/22. Since Opta collected this data (2006/07), no other player has done so more often in a single season in the top flight. Curse. #PSGESTAC pic.twitter.com/eOTNprvVLP — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 8, 2022