Troyes stands up to Paris and is getting closer to maintaining!

Zapping Foot National ⏯️ Replay N2: the phone call to Nolan Binet, the late games, the top goals of 2022,…

Paris-Saint-Germain received ESTAC this Sunday evening as part of the 36th day of Ligue 1. A meeting without stake for the club of the capital since already crowned champion but oh so important for Troyes. And the Aube club played their game thoroughly against a very attacking PSG since the fantastic four (Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Di Maria) played almost the entire game.

PSG lead by two goals…

The French champion quickly made the powder speak. Indeed, Paris-Saint-Germain opened the scoring in the seventh minute of play on a wonderful cross from Angel Di Maria. The best passer in the history of the club finds his captain magnificently who eliminates the opposing goalkeeper on his control before seeing the ball roll to the back of the net.

Kylian Mbappé woke up in the 24th minute of play and hit the box very well after a good ball distilled by Neymar Jr. The number 7 takes his vis-à-vis speed and pushes him to commit the irreparable in the repair area. The Brazilian takes care of it and takes the opposite view of a Jessy Moulin who came to chamber him before the number 10 put the ball on the small white dot.

… then is joined!

As the match headed for a new rout inflicted by PSG, the lack of concentration shown by the Ile-de-France residents during the season resurfaced. Nuno Mendes wants to bring the ball out on Presnel Kimpembe at the half-hour mark but sees his ball being cut off by Iké Ugbo. The Canadian international does not need to be asked and lights Keylor Navas at close range.

As soon as they return from the locker room, Troyes plays in PSG’s half of the field and gets a penalty in the 47th minute of play! Renaud Ripart hooks Presnel Kimpembe and sees the central defender retain him illegally. Florian Tardieu takes charge of the shot on goal, chambers Keylor Navas and puts him a panenka to equalize. Neymar Jr thought of restoring the advantage to PSG in the 67th minute of play on a throw-in from Kylian Mbappé but the Frenchman made a mistake on his vis-à-vis. Logically, Neymar’s double was canceled while Lionel Messi once again touched wood. La Pulga found the post and the bar during this meeting.

Very nice shot achieved by ESTAC, who left Paris with a very good point! Maintenance is getting closer for Troyes, who are currently in fifteenth place in the Ligue 1 standings.

League 1 standings