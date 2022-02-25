Truck Convoy Travels to Washington to Protest COVID-19 Measures – NBC4 Washington

WASHINGTON – The authorities in Washington, DC, are attentive to any possible demonstration that could affect traffic in the region after a group of truckers expressed intentions to travel to the capital to protest against the government.

A native Pennsylvania driver, Bob Bolus, told our sister station NBC Washington that he and other truckers planned to drive from that state to the Washington region to demonstrate against vaccine and mask mandates, fuel prices, ” illegal immigration” and transportation regulations.

Despite previous statements stating that the group would seek to block the Capital Beltway, Bolus said Wednesday that, for the time being, they did not plan to block the road artery that connects the capital with its suburbs.

However, he warned that “if they did not have a resolution from the government” about their rights, the blockade is something that would materialize in the future.

NEW: just spoke by phone with Bob Bolus who is leading the truck convoy here to the DC area today. He says:

-40-50 vehicles

-Mixture of trucks and cars

-Not planning to shut down traffic today

-Going with the flow of Beltway traffic

The group appears to have been inspired by truckers’ anti-vaccine protests in Canada, which brought the capital Ottawa to a standstill for several weeks.

Bolus told NBC Washington that the caravan was made up of approximately 40 to 50 drivers of trucks and other vehicles. He did not elaborate on what kind of protests they would hold.

The possible impact of the caravan is still not very clear.

According to the EFE agency, another group, the so-called People’s Convoy made up of hundreds of trucks, had planned to leave California for Washington to ask the government to end the national emergency imposed by the pandemic. The trip would last 11 days, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Authorities in the Washington area remain vigilant for any concentration of truckers. The Pentagon approved Tuesday night the request for the assistance of national guards to the capital’s law enforcement agencies. Some 700 unarmed personnel are expected to be deployed throughout the area to help with traffic control and crowd control.

“Our Allies [el Departamento de la Policía Metropolitana] and [la Policía del Capitolio] They have asked for our help to ensure that people can demonstrate peacefully and safely and we stand ready to assist them,” Maj. Gen. Sherrie L. McCandless said in a statement.

Some 400 National Guardsmen and 50 tactical vehicles will be positioned at designated traffic points by 1 pm Saturday, according to the agency statement.

These elements will attend until at least March 7.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin also gave his approval to the deployment of 400 guards in areas outside the capital.

Several streets around the US Capitol were closed by authorities this week in the face of possible protests and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, scheduled for Tuesday, March 1.

DC Commissioner Eleanor Holmes Norton said she would be notified by Capitol Police Wednesday of their preparations, including whether a fence is expected to be installed around the Capitol, similar to the one that surrounded the federal building for several months last year. .

Norton said he will ask that any fence be temporary.