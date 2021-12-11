Truck crashes with 150 illegal migrants on board: 54 dead

A massacre huge in Mexico. Dead about 54 migrants in crash of the truck on which they were hidden against a Wall. He was passing through Chiapas, a state in southern Mexico on the border with Guatemala. Other 105 people, of which 33 men and 22 women remained wounds. In total, on the Tir there were 150 people: migrants from Guatemala they were trying to reach the United States.

The truck would have suffered a broken down to the brakes and would get out of Street out check. Local officials said the victims also included almost among the 8 and 10 children. According to reports from the BBC, the truck was traveling at one speed of about 100 kilometers per hour. Accelerating, the vehicle overturned in a tight corner and hit a pedestrian bridge on a main road leading to the state capital of Chiapas, Tuxtla Gutiérrez. In the crash, the container launched out, at a distance of meters, with violence Dozens of migrants.

Some would have died for suffocation, other squashed by the weight of the vehicle itself. The Directorate General of Civil Protection confirmed that the driver of the truck escaped and remained in the accident involved also another vehicle heavy.

The incident did not happen in a random place: Chiapas is an important point of transit for undocumented migrants. Hundreds of thousands are fleeing the poverty and violence in Central America and every year they try to cross Mexico in an attempt to reach the United States. According to the records of the IOM (International Organization for Migration), only this year at least 650 people died in an attempt to cross the border.

On Twitter, the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei wrote: «I am deeply regretted for the tragedy in the State of Chiapas, I express mine solidarity to the families of the victims, to whom we will offer all the necessary consular assistance, including repatriation ”.

Friday 10 December 2021



