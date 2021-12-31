Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for road murder: what does Kim Kardashian have to do with it?

A truck driver has been saved from 110 years in prison from a campaign launched by Kim Kardashian. The man had been sentenced to 110 years in prison after a accident where I am Four people were killed; thanks to Kim Kardashian la judgment it was reduced to alone 10 years.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years behind bars after a fatal accident with his truck, the April 19, 2019. The vehicle crashed into dozens of cars, sparking a chain reaction, dozens of rear-end collisions and a fire that partially destroyed the highway, killing four people.

As reported by the ‘Dailystar‘, 26-year-old Aguilera-Mederos he was carrying lumber at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado, USA, when the brakes of his truck they stopped working. According to the court report, the vehicles in front had already slowed due to a another accident, in a stretch a little further on the highway.

In December, Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty by the Jefferson County Courthouse of four road killings and 23 other charges related to the fatal accident. In court, the boy had burst into tears, and had declared: “When I look at the allegations against me, there is talk of a killer, and I am not. I never neither thought about hurting someone in my whole life”.

The very harsh sentence sparked the public controversy – even if it respects the minimums established by state law – and this has given rise to one campaign that called for the reduction of the sentence. There petition it was signed by five million people. The campaign was also endorsed by Kim Kardashian, who called this case a “striking example of why mandatory minimum sentences should be abolished”.

But thanks to Kim Kardashian’s petition and the intervention of the Governor of Colorado …

On December 30, 2021, Colorado Governor Jared Polis reduced the sentence of Aguilera-Mederos of 100 years. Now he could even anticipate his release from prison for good conduct from 30 December 2026; that could reduce the sentence to 5 years.

In the letter of clemency Governor Polis wrote: “The 110-year length of yours judgment it’s simply not commensurate to your actions, nor with other sanctions applied for similar cases “. Kim Kardashian thanked the Governor of Colorado for drastically reducing the sentence.

On his Instagram stories, the 41-year-old he wrote: “Thanks to @govofco for taking the situation in hand and reducing Mr. Aguilera-Mederos! Even though his sentence is now ten years now has the opportunity to go home in five years and be with his son and wife. This case is a prime example of why mandatory minimum sentences do not work and should be abolished. I am very grateful to the Governor Polis for his empathy and leadership in this case “.