Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison, the governor reduces the sentence to 10- Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

On April 25, 2019, Aguilera-Mederos, 26, ran over some cars near Denver, killing 4 people. For the governor it was an “unfair” sentence, not adequate for the crime committed

In 2019 the truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos had resulted in a fatal accident in Lakewood, Colorado, causing the death of 4 people, and it had been sentenced to 110 years in prison: a sentence that is too harsh, “unfair” according to the governor of the state Jared Polis, who on December 30 decided to reduce the sentence to 10 years, thus discounting it by a century. It was a sentence “disproportionate to those of other detainees,” wrote the governor in a letter addressed to Aguilera-Mederos. “Your unusual sentence highlights the poor uniformity adopted for similar crimes. I hope this case gives rise to an important legal conversation about the sentences. ‘



25 April 2019 Aguilera-Mederos, who was 26 at the time, had run over some cars near Denver, while driving a truck carrying lumber: he always claimed that the accident was caused by a malfunction of the brakes, but in October the jury found him guilty of 27 counts and in December, Judge A. Bruce Jones sentenced him to 110 years, citing a state law requiring sentences for each charge to be served consecutively, not simultaneously. “If I had had discretion,” said the same judge, “my sentence would have been different.”

The exaggerated scope of the sentence had therefore sparked great controversy and a petition had also been launched which had collected millions of signatures. «But we are the real victims. That day Aguilera-Mederos made a number of bad decisions, ”protested Gage Evans, wife of one of the people who died that day. «Let’s not say that he is innocent and that he made no mistakes, but the penalty must be commensurate with the crime, and this is not, ”replied the lawyer, James Colgan.

Eventually, the request got to governor Polis, who has decided to reduce – but not cancel – the sentence: Aguilera-Mederos, explained the governor, will be able to exit with the conditional as early as December 30, 2026. “You wondered why your life was spared while others were taken,” Polis wrote in the letter. “You will live with the weight of this event all your life, but you will pay a just sentence.”