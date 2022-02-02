Truck, the EU Court rejects Scania’s appeal: it will have to pay 880 million euros

Scania will have to pay the € 880.5 million fine for its unfair business practices. The EU Court rejects the appeal of the Swedish company, guilty of having abandoned the plea deal with the twelve-star Antitrust, unlike the other truck manufacturers with whom an agreement was reached.

In 2016, Brussels imposed a record € 2.9 billion fine on companies involved in collaborating on truck prices and circumventing EU emissions regulations. Man, Volvo / Renault, Daimler, Iveco and Daf decided to acknowledge that they had acted in derogation of the rules, collaborating with the European regulator. This resulted in a 10% reduction in the fine for all of them for collaborating with the community executive, plus reductions of different amounts such as clemency awards (in the case of Iveco there was another 10% reduction).

Scania initially decided to collaborate, and then abandoned the transaction with Brussels following discussions with the services of Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, already at the time head of the competition. The EU executive was forced, in September 2017, to impose a fine of 880.5 million for unfair and illegal competitive practices pursuant to European regulations.

The Swedish manufacturer has tried to play the unawareness card on the production and assembly line. In particular, Scania employees in Germany were unaware that they were involved in the continuation of the practices that occurred at the other levels, namely management. The Court rejects this hypothesis. Awareness of the existence of a plan aimed at distorting the market “must be assessed at the level of the companies involved and not at the level of their employees”. Therefore the Commission did well to proceed.

The Luxembourg judges also dismantle the defensive system that wanted the Commission to violate the principle of impartiality. The Swedish group “has not shown” that the executive has done so. Therefore the attempt to escape from the maximum fine fails. Scania will have to pay, and the full amount.