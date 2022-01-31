Trudeau hidden in a secret location

Maxi protest by truckers in Canada against the law that requires the category to be vaccinated. 50,000 of them besiege the capital Ottawa, where the alert is highest: Prime Minister Trudeau forced to take refuge in a secret place with his family.

Maxi protest in Canada against the introduction ofvaccination obligation and the lockdown in force in the country. Up to 50,000 truck drivers, according to the British newspaper’s estimate Daily Mailare besieging the capital, Ottawa, for the past few hours forcing even the premier, Justin Trudeau, already at work remotely after one of his children tested positive for Covid, hiding in a secret place.

The demonstration launched by the movement “Freedom Convoy“will last throughout the weekend and the level of alert it’s tall. A parliamentary security officer explained that MEPs were advised to lock themselves up indoors as their homes could be a target. The population was asked to avoid going to the rally area. The same premier a few days ago had defined the truck drivers bound for the capital a “small marginal minority” before hundreds of convoys headed for Ottawa.

The truckers’ goal is to question the law entered into force last January 15 under which all transporters entering Canada must be vaccinated. The United States also imposed the same requirements on truck drivers entering the country. However, the Canadian transporters union has specified that most of the drivers are vaccinated and that a large number of those protesting in Ottawa today are actually represented by ordinary citizens in the streets against vaccines and the lockdown.

The organizers reiterate that they want the cancellation of any anti-Covid restrictions and of the obligation to vaccinate until the resignation of Trudeau himself. The protest is also causing a lot of discussion in the neighboring United States. “We want the brave Canadian truck drivers to know that we are with them,” he said Donald Trump during a rally in Conroe, Texas -. They are certainly doing more than their leaders for the defense of American freedom. “Not only that. The” Freedom Convoy “movement has also received the blessing of Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, who tweeted: “Canadian truckers dominate.”

Remember that 82% of Canadians aged five or over have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to date. Among adults, the figure is as high as 90 percent.