True Colors, soon available on Game Pass
The new wave of games for Xbox GamePass from the beginning of the month has already been officially confirmed by Microsoft and the subscription service will bring some interesting titles in the near future. One of them is Life is Strange: True Colors, the latest installment in the Square Enix franchise and now in the hands of Deck Nine Games after the split between the Japanese company and Dontnod Entertainment. After launching last year going unnoticed, now many more players will have the opportunity to try this fantastic title that arrives on Game Pass on April 12 and, how could it be otherwise, today we give you 5 reasons to play Life is Strange: True Colors.
The best female character of the year
Alex Chen, the young protagonist of Life is Strange: True Colors is, in the opinion of a server, the best character of the year 2021. Not only because of the magnificent performance of Erika Mori, but because of the construction of the character itself. A girl with a traumatic childhood and a difficult adolescence who now finally seems to glimpse hope and tranquility. A character full of emotional edges and who, in addition, we can shape with our own decisions. Choose her present, her future and her personality.
invisible topics
The Life is Strange saga has always been characterized by bringing to the forefront unusual themes in the world of video games. The first talked about school bullying and the second, about the deep-rooted racism that exists in the United States, for example. True Colors tells us about mental health, depression, coping with trauma and makes visible, as is usual in the franchise, the LGTBI + collective. Indispensable game just for something like that.
for newcomers
If you’re afraid to play True Colors without having played the previous Life is Strange games, stop. Deck Nine Title Presents original characters and a new story. Only a secondary character appeared in a previous installment of the saga and it is not necessary to know him from then. If you have never played any Life is Strange, True Colors is still a perfectly feasible option to enjoy from start to finish.
Reminiscences of the first Life is Strange
Beyond its unforgettable characters, with Max and Chloe at the helm, the first Life is Strange was triumphed by a more abstract and inert character: the city of Arcadia Bay. Deck Nine brings that scent back to the first Life is Strange with HavenSpring, the small town where the action of True Colors takes place. A town that we will go through until we feel it as our home, while we will get to know all the people who live in it. One of the great strengths of the game.
All in one
If the previous Life is Strange were weighed down by something, it was because of its episodic release, for which weeks, even months, passed between chapter and chapter. Deck Nine finally decided to remove that obstacle with True Colors. His narrative is still structured in five episodes, but they all go in a row, without waiting, and it will also be like that upon arrival at Game Pass. A luxury to be able to enjoy an emotionally harrowing story without interruptions and at the pace that you decide to mark yourself.
