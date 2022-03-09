True, daughter of Khloé Kardashian, shares the same taste as her father Tristan Thompson

True Thompson does not stop filling Khloé Kardashian’s social networks with tenderness and this time revealed that he shares the same taste as his dad Tristan Thompson. The little girl who has become a fashionista posed with an accessory with which she made a great revelation.

as usual Khloe Kardashian, shared the great fashion style that her three-year-old daughter possesses. On different occasions, the socialite has boasted with her public that True Thompson awaits a promising future as a model.

This time the socialite shared a series of photos in which the little fashionista is seen wearing an expensive outfit from head to toe. True Thompson wore a coat printed with the Gucci logo and orange details, a dress from the same brand and Fendi boots.

True complemented her look with an accessory that highlighted that she shares the same taste as her dad tristan thompson. It is a mini bag in the shape of a basketball from the Judith Leiber brand and which has a value of 3,995 dollars.

The publication was quickly filled with millions of “likes” and thousands of comments praising the little girl’s good style and how cute she is. Even the basketball player was present in the post of his ex-partner leaving his “like”.