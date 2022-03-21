True Detective will have a fourth season on HBO

True Detective It is one of the most celebrated police series of recent years. In 2019, the third season premiered and, since then, fans have been waiting for the announcement of a continuation of the anthology production. Now it has been confirmed that True Detective will have a fourth installment and HBO is currently working on it.

One of the key points of this new season – still without a release date – is that the original creator of the series, Nic Pizzolatto, will not be involved as a screenwriter. It is not yet known if he will serve as executive producer, but the Mexican will enter instead isa lopez, who will be in charge of the script and the direction of the first episode. In addition, in the production will be Barry JenkinsOscar winner with his film moonlit.

Stephen Dorff and Mahershala Ali in True Detective.

At the moment, it is known that the working title is True Detective: Night Country and that the names of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson aboundwho starred in the first season of the series and could be involved as executive producers of this fourth installment.

It remains to know the details of the plot of this fourth season and who will make up the cast, which has always been one of the most powerful aspects of the series, Well, in addition to McConaughey and Harrelson, the strip featured Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams in the second season and Mahershala Ali in the third.