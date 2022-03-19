“True Detective” will have a fourth season on HBO

The first season of the police series launched in 2014, with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the lead. (HBOMax)

Three years have passed to confirm the great return of True Detectivethe police genre television anthology that is broadcast on HBO. In the history of the series, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson they starred in the first season; Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams they had the central roles of the second; and the third converted to Mahershala Ali in the first black detective that was seen in this fiction.

As reported TheHollywood Reporter, the creator of this police universe, Nic Pizzolattowill not be involved this time and the script will fall to the Mexican filmmaker isa lopez (come back and All wrong). She will share executive production with Barry Jenkinsthe director who won the Oscar for moonlit . Currently, the project for the next chapters is under development and López will be in charge of directing the pilot. Pizzolatto could only have a role as executive producer even though he is not attached to the production.

The original story, created by Nic Pizzolatto, was immediately critically acclaimed. (HBOMax)

In January 2020, the showrunner held meetings with the executives of HBO and assured that they reached an agreement that it was best for everyone to go their separate ways. Due to the departure of the American writer and producer, the television house was left in charge of all the rights to the drama and, with it, he was left with the entire power to choose a totally new team of writers and producers to explore other perspectives of the universe. police and crime.

The original season earned True Detective a total of four Emmy nominations, and earned a win for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Cary Joji Fukunaga. Following the broadcast of the third, Ali was considered in the category of Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie.

The second installment also summoned two movie stars (Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams), but it was not as successful. (HBOMax)

Now, it will be Jenkins who is behind this return of production to TV and with a brilliant filmography that precedes it. He received the highest recognition from the Hollywood Academy for his film moonlit in 2017 and worked alongside Prime Video for the series The Underground Railroad in these last years.

The acclaimed season that kicked off True Detective

McConaughey and Harrelson respectively gave life to Rust Cohle and Martin Hart, two detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Louisiana State Police who, in 1995, are assigned a macabre case of the murder of a woman. Clue after clue, the agents go after the truth through details that were not known and visiting places that were linked to the victim.

In 2019, Mahershala Ali starred in the third season which featured African-American main characters for the first time. (HBOMax)

The three seasons of True Detective are available to view in the catalog of hbo max .

