True Health Benefits Will Come When Medicine And The Metaverse Come Together By Cointelegraph

The world is becoming more connected as cryptocurrency, blockchain, non-fungible token projects, the metaverse, and other online communities gain popularity. However, we are also seeing rates of depression and feelings of isolation and loneliness soar. This evolution is certainly not causal, but it is something to keep in mind as younger generations become more involved in virtual spaces. The global COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a national mental health crisis. Mental Health America reported that 47.1 million people in the United States are living with a mental health condition. That’s one in five Americans, folks.

Disturbing as these numbers are, progress is being made with modern therapies and treatments inside and outside of virtual worlds. Would you consider connecting to your computer to meet with your crypto-certified doctor or therapist? And receive a prescription at the door of your house? In fact, many young people feel more comfortable in a virtual environment, surrounded by peers and represented by the avatar of their choice.

So how does this dream come true? It all starts with innovation and nature. Researchers and doctors have been exploring the medicinal world of mushrooms and their power to heal and regenerate. Mushrooms have been critical to the well-being of this planet for billions of years, and we are just beginning to understand the psychoactive effects that certain mushrooms have on the human psyche.

