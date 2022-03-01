True Love Conquers All: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are back together!

ads

We don’t know about you, but we finally believe in true love again.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly giving their marriage a second chance. The power couple initially revealed their decision to part ways in a now-deleted Instagram post on January 12, declaring, “The love between us continues, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are.” they are learning to convert.

Now, almost two months later, a source spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed that the couple had a “change of heart” and are living together again.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago, and they’re back together,” the close friend told the outlet. “They decided to work on things instead of throwing in the towel because they have invested so much in each other.”

The source noted that the couple’s children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, are “obviously emotional” about their parents’ decision to call off their divorce. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time,” the source said.

We hope so too, because Jason and Lisa seem to complement each other in the best way. Also, it’s very rare to see a high-profile couple reconcile, and we’re thrilled to see Jason and Lisa acknowledge that they belong together.

During their brief breakup, many fans looked back at Jason’s dating history and assumed that one of his former flames might have been the reason for Jason and Lisa’s abrupt split. While that’s clearly not the case, let’s take a trip down memory lane and take a look at Jason’s dating history before he found true love with Lisa.

Many accused Amber Heard of participating in the separation of Jason and Lisa.

Although Jason Momoa and Amber Heard have an on-screen romance in the DCEU Aquaman film series, there is no evidence to suggest that they are, or ever were, a couple in real life. However, that didn’t stop pop culture enthusiasts from theorizing that Amber might have played a role in Jason and Lisa’s breakup.

In July 2021, The Things reported that Jason and Amber were flirting with each other on the set of Aquaman and Aquaman 2, with Lisa feeling jealous and insecure. However, Lisa denied this and debunked rumors that Jason and Amber were romantically involved.

Others blamed Emilia Clarke for Jason and Lisa’s breakup.

Like Amber, Emilia had an on-screen romance with Jason Momoa on the beloved HBO series Game of Thrones. The pair have maintained a loving friendship since working together, sometimes leading fans to believe that the two were/are in a relationship. However, those are all rumours, and there is no evidence that an off-screen romance ever occurred.

Jason’s last serious relationship was with ‘Baywatch’ co-star Simmone Mackinnon.

While Amber Heard and Emilia Clarke’s relationships with Jason Momoa have been strictly platonic, their relationship with Baywatch co-star Simmone Mackinnon was anything but.

According to Pop Sugar, the duo started dating in 1999 after starring together on the lifeguard series. Jason and Simmone got engaged in 2004 but broke up in 2006; shortly after, Jason met Lisa and the two began dating.

