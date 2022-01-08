True Love, the new sci-fi starring John David Washington from the director of Rogue One

A new science fiction project is currently in the middle of its casting stages. It will be called True Love and will star in Tenet’s John David Washington, the new film directed by Gareth Edwards. A name that has been able to establish itself in the sci-fi scene with successful titles such as Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Despite the great directing skills achieved in a relatively short time, Gareth Edwards can count on a very limited filmography. Only three films shot in the course of ten years: but what films! His debut film, back in 2010, was Monsters, an absurd almost independent project of which Edwards also took care of photography, set design, editing and visual effects. With a budget of only $ 500,000, the film managed to increase the investment tenfold, reaching $ 4.1 million in international earnings. A resounding success. It may be for this reason that only four years later, Warner Bros. has entrusted him with the burden and the honor of giving life to a new multimillion-dollar saga.

This is the so-called MosterVerse, of which Edwards shot the first Godzilla in 2014, to which they were added in subsequent years Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla II – King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). You can read our Godzilla vs Kong review here. There, the success, by relating budget and proceeds, was more limited, with 529 million earned against 160 million spent. However, the demonstration of knowing how to manage a blockbuster of that size made it attractive even to the competitors of the Disney House, who called it for what remains one of the best products Star Wars since Lucasfilm changed hands: Rogue One, first among the spin-offs shot or failed of Star Wars.

Great expectations therefore surround Gareth Edwards’ new unknown project, a fourth science fiction film whose plot is unknown: we only know, according to the director, that it will be set in the near future. Producing the film will be New Regency, which shouldn’t affect Edwards’ personal style of sci-fi. We already knew of the entry into the cast of True Love’s Gemma Chan (Eternals), Danny McBride (Tropic Thunder) And Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange). But now one of the most coveted names in the recent panorama has been added.

It is about John David Washington, son of Denzel who has blown everyone away with his interpretation in Blackkklansman by Spike Lee. Thereafter he was first called by Christopher Nolan for Tenet, then from Netflix to join Zendaya in the two-person film Malcolm & Marie. Today, Washington is preparing for a new sci-fi adventure, which was joined by Allison Janney, recently seen in the film. Bombshell on sex scandals in the Fox News editorial office. John David Washington is also currently engaged, again with New Regency, on the new film by David O. Russell The title of which is unknown but the cast is well known: in addition to Washington also Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro and many others.