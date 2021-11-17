‘True mothers’ by Naomi Kawase in cinemas from 13 January 2022 with Kitchen Film

In cinemas from 13 January 2022 the Japanese ‘True mothers’, a reflection on motherhood by Naomi Kawase, distributed by Kitchen Film

Released in cinemas from 13 January 2022, distributed by Kitchen Film, ‘True Mothers’, a feature film written and directed by tr (Suzaku, The recipes of Mrs. Toku; Futatsume no mado; Mogari no mori), loosely based on the novel’ Asa ga Kuru ‘by Mizuki Tsujimura. ‘True Mothers’ was chosen in 2020 to represent Japan at the Academy Awards.

Photo 3 of 3





The film, starring Arata Iura, Hiromi Nagasaku, Taketo Tanaka, Aju Makita and Miyoko Asada, is co-scripted by Izumi Takahashi and uses the music of Akira Kosemura and An Tôn Thât, the direction of photography of Yuta Tsukinaga and Naoki Sakakibara and editing by Tina Baz, Yoichi Shibuya and Roman Dymny.

After suffering from a series of unsuccessful fertility treatments, Satoko and her husband Kiyo Kazu decide to take the path of adoption. Six years after adopting a child, Satoko quit her job to fully focus on the family, which lives a peaceful existence. But one day, a phone call threatens Satoko’s happiness and the delicate balance found.

A woman named Hikari, Asato’s biological mother, wants her son or money back. At the time of adoption, Hikari was 14 years old. The couple had never heard from her again, and Satoko believed that the biological mother was living a quiet life with her family. One day, while Asato is at school, Satoko receives a visit from Hikari. But a very thin young woman shows up at her door who in no way resembles the teenager who gave birth to their adopted son. Satoko instinctively feels that this woman is not Hikari. And if it’s not Hikari, then who is it? What will Satoko do when she discovers Hikari’s shocking past?

“When you make a movie – says director Naomi Kawase – there always comes a moment that moves me to tears. When the actors live the life of their characters to the full, they express emotions that go far beyond the script. I realize how precious and rare this is. The actors in this film are amazing: their characters are the embodiment of living beings. We shot in six different locations in Japan: on an island, in the forest, in the city, in a historical place… We made this film as if it were the memory of a journey through the seasons and the characters of each place. It is a story about the forging of one’s own destiny, as if after the rain, a radiant light had purified the world “.

THE DIRECTOR

Born in Nara, Japan, Naomi Kawase graduated from Osaka University of the Arts in 1989. Her documentaries Embracing (1992) and Escargot (1994) have received international recognition and were awarded in 1995 at the Yamagata Documentary Film Festival. In 1997 she became the youngest winner of the Camera d’or for her first feature film Suzaku, which was presented at the Directors’ Fortnight. In 2000 Firefly won both the FIPRESCI Prize and the CICAE Prize at the Locarno Film Festival. This is followed by a series of features selected in competition at the Cannes Film Festival: Shara (2003), The Mourning Forest (Grand Prix 2007), Hanezu (2011) and Still the Water (2014). Sweet Bean – Ms. Toku’s Recipes was selected as the opening film for the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

Naomi Kawase was also honored for her achievements in documentary film. Among other awards, she received the Carrosse d’or from the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs (2009) and was named Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Minister of Culture (2015).

She was a member of the jury chaired by Steven Spielberg at the 66th Cannes Film Festival. Retrospective exhibitions of Kawase’s work have been organized throughout Europe, including at the Jeu de Paume in Paris (2002). In 2010 he founded the International Nara Film Festival, dedicated to promoting the work of young directors.

Duration: 139 ′

Distribution: Kitchen Film

Release: January 13, 2022