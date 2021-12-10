“True their relationship via chat”

An authoritative source, who has also written a book, confirms everything: “William Britney Spears, the sentimental duo is there”. What he reveals and who he is.

A resounding voice it’s about Prince William and Britney Spears. This is a rumor that has emerged strongly in the tabloids and on various websites specializing in gossip. The names of the noble exponent of the Royal Family and of the American singer, recently freed from the game of the father-master, come out in relation to a certain decidedly rough situation.

As is known, he has been married since 2011 to Kate Middleton, with whom he had children George, Charlotte and Louis. And he is very busy representing his family around the world, appearing with his wife in official events and replacing Queen Elizabeth in all respects.

As for Britney Spears, on the other hand, the singer has experienced very difficult years from a personal point of view. Her father Jamie controlled her for years, managing her finances but also heavily influencing her private life, taking away all certainty and freedom from her daughter even in the private sphere.

William and Britney Spears, when they were dating

According to what Christopher Andersen, an expert on the dynamics of the Royal Family, now claims. William and Britney Spears would have had ua story in great secrecy, and exclusively at a distance. The son of Carlo and Camilla and the former pop queen would have dated via webcam and chat.

This would happen before he married Kate Middleton. So it would go back to years and years ago, certainly more than ten. There are also rumors of how he attempted to meet the singer.

Andersen talks about this in his book “Brother and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan”, which also examines the conflicting relationship that William would have today with Harry.

Interviewed by US Weekly, the reporter did not retract anything reiterating how William and Britney Spears would have tried to cultivate their relationship when they were younger. Among other things, he would have entertained a long-distance story also with Lauren Bush, model and granddaughter of the former US president, George.

You come from a turbulent sentimental past

However, the Duke of Cambridge and Spears have never met live, as far as is known. But Britney claimed in 2002 that she exchanged a few emails with him, during an interview with ITV. The year before he met Kate Middleton at St. Andrew’s University and after a courtship that lasted seven years (with a very brief separation in between, ed) William and Kate then got engaged and later married.

Much more troubled is the sentimental story of Spears, who has had in her past failed marriages, numerous engagements and missed dates and also two children, adolescents Preston (16 years) and Jayden (15), who came into the world in the period in which she she was married to dancer Kevin Federline between 2004 and 2007.

Finally the artist, fresh forty (she celebrated her birthday last December 2, ed) has found solid stability after her engagement with personal trainer Sam Asghari, her partner for over five years.