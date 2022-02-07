True’s bag, little Kardashian, is a donut

If you come from a family like that of the Kardashian it’s hard not to be influenced when it comes to fashion. A reality with which the little one has come to terms True Thompsondaughter of Klohé Kardashian and the NBA player, pursuant to ai Sacramento Kings, Tristan Thompson.

In fact, the mother shared a shot of the 3-year-old girl sitting on the sofa with a “small” and singular accessory that has long conquered her whole family.

“Nothing sweeter than my girlfriend», This is the caption of the photo where the little girl, posing, wears a cream-colored sweater, sneakers Nike in pendantand a skirt in sequins pink. The highlight? The donut-shaped clutch bag Judith Leiber Couture.

So good – it even reproduces strawberry icing – that it becomes an everyday accessory. Like her, her cousin too North Westdaughter of Kim Kardashianhas similar handbags, including one inspired by a slice of pizza with spicy salami – because tastes are tastes and perhaps she prefers salty.

The same Kim she made herself immortalized with some designer clutches Judith Leiber Couture from the singular form. Now one reminiscent of French fries, a healthier slice of lemon or, to get away from the deli department, a giant sparkling telephone, somewhat reminiscent of the first models.

Not only the Kardashians but many other celebs have been conquered by these clutches – from Beyoncé to Jennifer Lopez – who manage to match tastes both in terms of fashion and when to eat.

