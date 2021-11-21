Truffle of the year to Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa San Paolo – Targatocn.it

The winner is…: the territory. That’s right, the real main protagonist of the delivery of the “Truffle of the year” at the Alba International White Truffle Fair is the territory. A word that became a real concept during the afternoon today (Saturday 20 November) that he saw Carlo Messina, among the best international bankers and supporter of the union between Intesa San Paolo (of which he is CEO) and UBI Banca, to receive an excellent specimen of white truffle, as a sign of gratitude by the City of Alba for what has been done for the territory.

People and families know these two banks well, which have always considered the territory to be the basis on which to base mutual profitability.

And the truffle of the year 2021, a product of excellence that is born in the land, rooted in the Alba area, is its symbol, the link in the chain that unites the real economy with the tradition of obesity, of that doing and that trust in the institutions that have always distinguished the Langhe and Roero area.

The institutional greetings have drawn the outlines, starting from Stefano Mosca director of the Fair who stated: «The truffle of the year is an important tradition for the Fair, an appointment that confirms the excellence of Langhe and Roero. And we deliver it to Carlo Messina, an authoritative person who knows what it means to enhance a territory “

Thought reaffirmed by Carlo Bo, mayor of Alba: “Paying homage to people who do important things is a way of thanking them, says the mayor. Since 1939 we have been delivering it with emotion and respect. Today we give it to one of the greatest Italian bankers in the world, and it makes me happy to do it in Alba, at the Ferrero Foundation founded in 1983, by a family that has favored doing rather than appearing. Working, creating and donating has always been Ferrero’s motto, and I believe that Carlo Messina embodies it fully in favor of the various territories where Intesa San Paolo is present ».

A presence that in Langhe and Roero looks to green projects, as he points out Liliana Allena president of the Fair: «The highlight of the Fair is the delivery of the“ Truffle of the year ”. We are pleased with the collaboration with Intesa San Paolo. And we are looking to the near future to protect truffles together thanks to the crownfunding action to invest in natural truffle fields. The theme of the 2021 Fair is “We are connected with nature”, and starting from this we want to make the territory the first destination in Italy for sustainable food and wine tourism ».



A collaboration that leads to being united, as he says Alberto Cirio, president of the Piedmont Region: «For us, the Ferrero Foundation is a place that excites. It is the second time we have held the ceremony here, after the one dedicated to the new Fiat 500 and the delivery of the truffle to Sergio Marchionne.

For us the truffle is synonymous with Albesity, a way of life that, although serious and focused on doing for the territory, has led over the years to an opening towards the outside, towards new unions, for the good of the territory itself. In this way we have made it known more and more, and we continue to do so. Carlo Messina is the person who led to an important bond between two large banks that have always believed in the territories of Italy. The truffle is a sign of thanks, of excellence, of respect for those who have always helped Piedmont. An example above all: the funds obtained in a few hours for the temporary hospital at Valentino during the first lockdown, thanks to the synergy and sensitivity of Carlo Messina and the Intesa San Paolo ».

And in the dialogue between Maurizio Molinari, editor of the newspaper La Repubblica, and Carlo Messina, the essence of the bond with the territory has become the protagonist of the author’s painting that emerged from the evening. Here are questions and answers.

How do you see Italy’s recovery situation in this period?

“The restart that has taken place in recent months, says Carlo Messina, will lead to more constant growth in 2023, thanks to greater investments and the spending power of Italians, with a consequent increase in GDP and a decrease in public debt, so as to bring it within an acceptable tolerance range. We recall that the ECB and international investors finance our public debt for 750 billion euros each.

In recent months, Italians are looking to the future with positivity, but we are experiencing a delicate period, in which the PNRR will have to be well exploited with objectively feasible projects, otherwise the money will not arrive.

Growth is essential for a GDP above 1.5, and to reabsorb some of the poverty and reduce public debt, which must be sustainable.

Our banking group is attentive to the territories: just think that we manage 1 trillion and 350 billion euros, most of them with strong roots in the various areas of Italy, from individuals to businesses “.

What can you tell us about the increase in raw materials that frightens us so much?

“The real elements of inflation are there, says the CEO of Intesa San Paolo, but not from a structural perspective. In 2022, we will return to comprehensive levels. For example, the ECB will not increase interest rates, at least until 2023. We must not slow down on investment projects because this increase in inflation in Europe is not a strong threat, but we must be careful and think in collaboration with other states ” .

What is the recipe for the territories?

«Intesa and UBI together form a strong bank for Europe and for the territories where the key factor is the trust of families. It takes social responsibility to give back part of the profitability value of the shareholders for the good of the territory. This is the only way to create a mutual reputation. We rely heavily on human resources both internally with employees and with customers. Mutual trust: I believe this is the right recipe ».

What economic value does the vaccine have?

«The vaccine is essential to return to the real economy in a constant way. We need to spend and not just leave the capital still. If money does not circulate, poverty increases and GDP decreases. Today we have a worrying poverty line. To think that in Italy there are 5 million people who struggle to live is not acceptable. We must all do our part. And getting vaccinated does not only mean defeating Covid19, but also making the global economy more solid, to return to better times “.

Sustainability chapter. What do you think of the post Glasgow?

“I think that despite the political difficulties of understanding between nations of the world, it has been understood that sustainability has become an operational and management priority. We must be ready to accompany the various steps towards the green with funding. We are ready as Italy to donate 400 billion euros of which 70 billion for the ecological transition ».