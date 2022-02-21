Trujillo Madroñal, elected member of the Ramse

Francisco Trujillo Madronal.

neurologist and neurosurgeon, Francisco Trujillo Madronal has taken possession of his position in Neurosurgery (Section II) as Academic of Elected Number in the public and extraordinary session that was held this Sunday in the Ramón y Cajal Hall of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville (Ramse). Carlos Pera Madrazo responded to his speech, entitled “Past, present and future of Neurosurgery: contributions to Medicine”. All in one act that he has counted on: Mariano RajoyPresident of the Government between 2011 and 2018; Patricia del Pozo, c.Minister of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía; and Senator Javier Arenas Bocanegra, among other authorities from the world of politics, culture and health.

The president of Ramse, Carlos A. Infantes Alconhas thanked Trujillo because with his work he has taught them that they cannot throw in the towel: “Although we see ourselves on a horizon close to 80 years of life we maintain the obligation to transmit to young people encouragement so that they continue and never, due to the selfishness of not being able to participate in the world that is approaching us, suppose a brake on our next generation”.

For his part, Francisco Trujillo Madroñal, who will occupy the first Neurosurgery chair of this Royal Academy, has made a summary of the birth and evolution of neurosurgery worldwide, presenting the present of this specialty and trying to predict the differents lines of research that will lead to the future of neurosurgery.

The future of Neurosurgery according to Trujillo

The specialist has defended several premises that he considers essential for the progress of a neurosurgeon and, therefore, of neurosurgery itself. “Deep down it is what my teachers transmitted to me and I try to transmit to those around me. First of all, be generous in life if you want life to be generous with you; Secondly, teamworkgiven the complexity of all medical specialties, teamwork seems essential to me, and thirdly, to try do not appropriate the successes of others, including your direct collaborators”, explains the new academic.

For a vocational doctor like Trujillo Madroñal, admission to the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville, the oldest in Europe, is the pinnacle of his professional career. “It was an unattainable goal. which I have the good fortune to enjoy at the moment, but as much as this means for me, I am absolutely convinced that it would have meant much more for my father (country doctor), since all the advice he gave me was aimed at raising at the height of my career. AND Entering as a Number Academician of this Royal Academy is the top”

Extensive and accredited experience in intracranial pathology

After fulfilling his goals, the neurosurgeon will try to give back to society everything that society has given him. “At the same time I want to transmit the teachings of my teachers to which I will add my own experience after 50 years exercising this blessed profession, I will collaborate with my colleagues as much as possible and I will dedicate all my available hours and some more”.

Trujillo graduated in Seville in 1970, where he specialized in Neurosurgery at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital, in the Albert Lasierra Service. Is Doctor from the Faculty of Medicine of Cádiz with the thesis Surgical Treatment of Odontoid Fractures. Personal contribution to the Technique’. Throughout her professional career, she has gained extensive experience in all intracranial Pathology, brain tumors such as gliomas, meningiomas, ependymomas, metastases… as well as in any brain location.

He is considered by ‘Forbes’ magazine as one of the best neurosurgeons in Spain. Currently, Trujillo develops his professional activity at the Institute of Neurological Specialties think, center of which is director and co-founder, and is head of Neurosurgery at the Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón Hospital in Seville.