Trump a year after the assault on the Capitol: “The danger remains” – Corriere.it

from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa

Three excerpts from the investigative book «Pericolo» by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, published by Solferino and on newsstands from tomorrow with Corriere della Sera

“We have a lot to do in this dangerous winter”



Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the inaugural address at the Capitol, January 20, 2021

At 7.03 am on January 8, 2021Two days after the violent assault on Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump, General Mark Milley, the country’s chief military representative and chief of the joint staff, made an urgent phone call on a top-secret and encrypted line to his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, commander of the People’s Liberation Army. From the detailed reports he had accessed, Milley knew that Li and the Chinese leadership had been stunned and bewildered by the televised footage of that unprecedented attack on American institutions.

Over the phone, Li fired a barrage of questions. Was the American superpower unstable? To collapse? What was going on? Would the armed forces intervene? “I know the situation can look precarious from the outside,” Milley replied, trying to calm the colleague he had known for five years. “But such facts are in the nature of democracy, general. In reality, our government is one hundred percent solid. Everything is fine. It’s just that democracy is confusing at times. ” It took her an hour and a half to try to reassure him. It wasn’t like Li to get so excited, and his nervousness put both nations on the brink. (…)

Milley knew from experience how impulsive Trump was and unpredictable. In addition, he was certain that the outcome of the elections had seriously compromised the sanity of the president, who manifested maniacal crises by going into a rage with all the representatives of the government and building his own alternative reality of endless plots and electoral fraud. (…) At what point could the succession of events and the growing pressures induce the head of state to order military action? By designating them commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, the Constitution had concentrated enormous powers in the hands of American presidents, including full discretion in mobilizing the army, a decision they could make at any time, and without accountability.

Milley could not rule out that the assault on January 6, so rash and wild, it was just the dress rehearsal of something bigger. So he was focused on the countdown, twelve days away from the end of Trump’s presidency. And he was determined to do what he could to make the transition of power happen peacefully. (…)

With the course of action established, Milley called all heads of the National Military Command Center (NMCC), the Pentagon’s council of war, which meets in the event of emergency operational orders from the highest national command authority – i.e. the president or his successor – with a view to military action or the use of nuclear weapons. (…) Without giving an explanation, Milley declared that he wanted to review procedures and processes for launching nuclear weapons. Only the president could give the order, he reminded those present. But then he clearly added that that order could not be carried out without involving the Joint Chief of Staff, that is, himself. Under the existing protocol, it was mandatory to hold a teleconference in which, in addition to the joint chief of staff, the secretary of defense and lawyers would also participate. (…) He specified that the rule was valid for military actions of any kind, not just for the use of atomic weapons. His involvement was essential. (…) Then he walked around the room, looking each of those present straight in the eye and asking for confirmation that they understood.

“Received?” he asked the first.

“Yes sir.”

“Received?” he asked the next.

“Yes sir.”

And so on, for each of them.

He attributed the same value to that “Yessir” as an oath.

(…) Was he sabotaging the president? Someone could have accused him of abusing his authority, attributing extraordinary powers to himself.

For his part, Milley remained convinced that he had acted in good faith to prevent the risk of a historical fracture in the international order, an involuntary war with China or other countries, and a recourse to the nuclear arsenal.

Towards the challenge of 2022. “His problem is that it makes too much noise,” Lindsey Graham told Trump in the umpteenth of their endless and now usual summer phone calls. (…) Graham reminded Trump that he was on his side, he would be his friend forever. He was trying to rehabilitate him. Who knows what could have happened if Trump returned to the field with a recalibrated tone and approach. He replied that his supporters loved his personality. “I’ll lose my base if I change.” They expected to see him struggle, to see him restless. It was like this. It wasn’t bullshit. The election had been stolen. (…)

Graham wanted to shift Trump’s focus to Biden. He said the president’s policies were disastrous and opened a window for Republicans. But during the election campaign Trump had failed to make the electorate understand who Biden was, letting the opponent speak for himself. And it was happening again. “Who better than you can bring the case against Biden forward?” Graham said. “But he can’t do it if he keeps complaining about losing. The media are not on his side. They will fossilize on any hint of 2020 and ignore all the right things he might say about Biden leading the country in the wrong direction. If in 2022 we manage to win back the House and the Senate, they will give him credit. If we fail, I believe it will be the end of the Trump era. January 6 will be his obituary. If we don’t win in 2022, we’re screwed“.

Presidents live in the unfinished business of their predecessors. Nobody knows better than Joseph R. Biden Jr.

He and his collaborators hated saying Trump’s name. (…) But Trump’s existence permeated the White House, and even the presidential apartments. One night Biden wandered to a room with a huge full-wall screen. Trump was relaxing with video games on the most important golf tournaments in the world. “What an idiot,” he once commented, examining the former president’s toys.

Another president oppressed by the heavy shadow of his predecessor it was Gerald Ford in 1974. He called Watergate a ‘national nightmare’. The Watergate disappeared, but Nixon did not. In its first thirty days, Ford felt more and more besieged as Nixon dominated the media coverage. “I needed my presidency,” Ford said later. His remedy was to grant Nixon a pardon. Ford believed it was the best choice in the national interest and the only way to get rid of Nixon’s past. The decision was met with general outrage and Ford lost the presidency two years later, a defeat largely due to suspicions that he had tried to avoid prison for his predecessor and political mentor. Biden said he would never pardon Trump, but he was faced with the same dilemma as Ford: how to get the country going? How to win your presidency?

March 31, 2016, when Trump was one step away from winning the Republican primary, we interviewed him (…). We recognized that he was an extraordinary political force, an outsider, an anti-establishment (…). But we also noticed a certain darkness. He could be mean, mean. Bored with American history and with little regard for the traditions of government that had long guided the leaders elected by the people (…). “The real power is – I don’t even want to use the word – fear,” he told us. “I can stir up anger. I have always succeeded. I don’t know if it’s a strength or a weakness, but it is“.

Will Trump be able to establish himself again? Are there any limits to what he and his supporters could do to bring him back to power?

The danger remains.

