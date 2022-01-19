Trump accused of tax fraud by the New York Attorney

NEW YORK. Donald Trump’s company has carried out “fraudulent and deceptive” practices. It is the accusation made by the New York prosecutor, Letitia James, according to which the former president’s company has inflated the value of its properties to show how Trump’s wealth was greater than appearances. The papers emerging from the prosecutor’s office bring institutional confirmations to a scoop with which the New York Times earthquake the American political debate, highly contested by the then president of the United States.

The New York Attorney’s Office announced it has found “significant evidence” that the former president’s company has committed fraud and intends to force Trump and his sons to testify. “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization has been using fraudulent and misleading valuations for various properties to obtain benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax relief, for years,” said New York Attorney General, Letitia James. “We are taking legal steps to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump to participate in our investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial transactions, no one in this country can choose if and how the law applies to them,” he adds. referring to the fact that so far the former president and his sons have ignored subpoenas stating that they are the result of “unconstitutional maneuvers” and policies of the prosecutor’s office. Trump and his sons were closely involved in the fraudulent transactions under investigation, “so we will not tolerate their attempts to avoid testifying,” says the prosecutor, citing several examples where the fraudulent assessments have been countersigned by Trump.

The Trump testimonies are necessary to proceed with the investigation that has been going on for over two years, and is based on at least 900,000 documents obtained by the Trump Organization and on employee depositions and other evidence, the prosecutor still claims in response to the Trump attempt to oppose the subpoena. The only member of the Trump family who has been questioned so far is Eric Trump who testified in late 2020. Trump’s child attorney Alan Futerfas argues that subpoenas violate his clients’ constitutional rights since that James’s investigation is clearly driven by political intent.