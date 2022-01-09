Trump and the legal woes: from Capitol Hill to the family business, all his cases under consideration

Here is a map of the investigations underway on what happened on January 6, 2021 and on the behavior of Donald Trump president and entrepreneur. The tycoon has so far avoided any request, political or judicial, to be questioned, citing the so-called ‘executive privileges’. Federal courts have repeatedly sanctioned the right of Congress to acquire documents concerning it, as well as its own tax returns always kept secret. But, from appeal to appeal, the former president will take the cases to the Supreme Court.

The Chamber of Inquiry – The Commission has acquired material and heard testimonies and has already reported outrage to the Court, for not having presented themselves to testify, Steve Bannon, the former Trump guru, who was also arrested and then released on bail, and the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, which risks making the same path. Similar is the position of Trump’s friend and advisor, George Stone, who has already been in prison for not betraying the former president, Alex Jones, a radio host, and Pennsylvania lawmakers Scott Perry and Ohio Jim Jordan, as well as other characters involved in the attempted insurrection, like retired Colonel Phil Wardon.

The actions of those in the command center of the riot at the Willard Hotel are also being examined, including John Eastman, who elaborated a plan to prevent Joe Biden to assume the presidency, and Bernard Kerik, a former NYPD chief, who investigated the fraud without finding any. The potentially insurgent activity of lawyer Sidney Powell, one of the leading figures in fundraising for pour over the outcome of the elections: Powell’s relations with Trump have been fluctuating, now good, now conflicting.

From the material provided to the Commission by Meadows, who at first said he was willing to collaborate, it appears that on January 6 the chief of staff of the White House received chats and text messages from various members of the right closest to Trump: all urged the president and his advisers to stop the attack on Congress. Donald Jr, the president’s eldest son, also wrote to Meadows, while Ivanka, the ‘first daughter’, the most influential of the family, personally invited her father, with her husband Jared Kushner, to do something.

Everyone was aware of the severity of what was happening. Everyone except Trump, who seemed pleased, and Meadows, who did what he does best: nothing. How – he says – he had done nothing when, days before, he had received from Colonel Wardon a plan for a coup d’etat: proclaim a state of national emergency, oust Congress, freeze the result of the vote and guarantee Trump’s stay in power.

That plan, Meadows gave it to the Congressional Commission: he claims not to have informed Trump and not to have even alerted the security services. Wardon, a Texan, is one of the most active voices in the campaign ‘Stop the Steal’, ‘Stop the theft’: he had sent his plan to some ‘Trumpian’ senators and had probably informed them Rudolph Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, who has repeatedly cited the colonel’s imaginative theses trying, without any success, to obtain the endorsement of the Union courts on the allegations of fraud. Wardon argues that countries like China and Venezuela had gained control of the electoral infrastructure in most of the US states.

Chat and text messages show that many of the ‘Trumpians’ had therefore understood the delicacy of the game that was being played that day. Trump only belatedly made a statement that did not sound, however, a distance from the assault on the Capitol, but rather a “Thank you !, guys. You have done your part. Now, go home ”.

The ordinary judiciary – The investigators have investigated and the judges have already tried dozens of groups and individuals involved in the attack on the Capitol: dozens of sentences handed down. One of the members of the Proud Boys, a far-right gang, Matthew Greene, pleaded guilty to conspiracy. Robert Palmer, who among other things threw a fire extinguisher at the police, was sentenced to over five years in prison, the most severe sentence ever imposed. Jacob Chansley, the shaman of QAnon, the most photographed figure that day, was sentenced to 41 months: he said he was guilty of obstructing Congress, collaborated with investigators and alleged mental problems to explain his behavior.

The New York Inquiry into the Trump Organization – New York Attorney Letitia James, who has been combing Trump accounts for more than two years looking for evidence of fraud and tax evasion, wants to acquire additional documents and question the former president tycoon and his two eldest sons, Donald jr and Ivanka, for check if the Trump Organization, the family holding company, has indeed altered the value of its assets for tax purposes.

Trump challenges the subpoena and sued James for violating her constitutional rights. It will be more difficult for children to escape confrontation.