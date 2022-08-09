Trump asked his Chief of Staff why his generals couldn’t be like Hitler’s

WASHINGTON—The President donald trump told his top White House adviser that he would like to have generals like those who had briefed Adolf Hitlersaying they were “totally loyal” to the leader of the Nazi regime, according to a forthcoming book on the 45th president.

“Why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump told John Kellyhis Chief of Staff, prefixing the question with an obscenity, according to an excerpt from “The Divider: Trump in the White House”, by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, published online by The New Yorker On Monday in the morning.

Baker is the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times; Glasser is a staff writer for The New Yorker.

The excerpt shows Trump deeply frustrated by his high military officers, whom he considered insufficiently loyal or obedient to him.



The Jan. 6 hearings on Capitol Hill this summer revealed that several of President Donald J. Trump’s top advisers privately, if not publicly, rejected his election denials. Photo Kenny Holston for The New York Times

In the conversation with Kelly, which took place years before the attack on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, the authors write, the chief of staff told Trump that Germany’s generals had “tried to kill Hitler.” three times And they almost made it.”

trump showed disdainfulaccording to the seemingly unaware excerpt from World War II history that Kelly, a retired four-star general, knew all too well.

“’No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,’ the president replied,” according to the book’s authors.

“In their version of history, the generals of the Third Reich had been completely subservient to Hitler. This was the model he wanted for his army. Kelly told Trump that there were no such generals Americans, but the president was determined to test the proposal.”

Much of the excerpt focuses on the general Mark A. Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the country’s top military officer, under Trump.

When the president offered him the job, Milley told him:

“I will do what you ask me to do.”

But he quickly fell out with the president.

The general’s frustration with the president peaked on June 1, 2020, when protesters from Black Lives Matter they filled Lafayette Square, near the White House.

Trump demanded to send in the military to clear out the protesters, but Milley and other top advisers they refused.

In response, Trump yelled, “You are all losers!” according to the excerpt.

“Addressing Milley, Trump said, ‘Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?’” the authors write.

After the National Guard and police cleared the square, Milley briefly joined the president and other aides to walk through the empty park so that Trump could be photographed in front of a church on the other side.

The authors said Milley later viewed their decision to join the president as a “misjudgment that would haunt him forever, a ‘Damascus road moment,’ as he would say later”.

A week after that episode, Milley wrote, but never delivered, a scathing resignation letteraccusing the president he served of politicizing the military, “ruining the international order,” failing to value diversity, and embracing the tyranny, dictatorship, and extremism that military members had sworn to fight.

“I believe you were doing great and irreparable damage to my country,” the general wrote in the letter, which has not been previously disclosed and was published in its entirety by The New Yorker.

Milley wrote that Trump did not honor those who fought against fascism and the Nazis during World War II.

“Now it is obvious to me that does not understand that world order,” Milley wrote.

“He doesn’t understand what the war was about. In fact, subscribe many of the principles we fight against. And I can’t be a part of that.”

However, Milley ultimately decided to stay in office so he could ensure that the military could serve as a bulwark against an increasingly aggressive president. out of controlaccording to the authors of the book.

“‘Simply I will fight with himMilley told his staff, according to The New Yorker excerpt.

“The challenge, as he saw it, was to prevent Trump from doing more damagewhile also acting in a manner that was consistent with his obligation to carry out the orders of his commander-in-chief.

‘If you want to court-martial me or put me in prison, do it.’”

In addition to the revelations about Milley, the book excerpt reveals new details about Trump’s interactions with his top military and national security officials and documents the drastic efforts of the main advisers of the former president to avoid a national or international crisis in the weeks after the loss of his re-election.

In the summer of 2017, the book excerpt reveals, Trump returned from watching the Bastille Day parade in Paris and told Kelly he wanted one of his own.

But the president told Kelly, “Look, I don’t want war casualties in the parade. This does not look good to me,” the authors write.

“Kelly couldn’t believe what she was hearing,” the excerpt continues.

“’Those are the heroes,’ he told Trump. “In our society, there is only one group of people who are more heroic than they are, and they are buried in Arlington.”

Trump responded: “I don’t want them. It doesn’t look good to me,” according to the authors.

The excerpt underscores how many of the president’s top advisers have been trying to burnish their reputations after the attack on Capitol Hill.

Like Milley, who has largely refrained from publicly criticizing Trump, they are now eager to make their disagreements with him clear. cooperating with book authors and journalists.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeowho never publicly questioned Trump’s wild election claims and has rarely criticized him since, privately dismissed the fraud claims that Trump and his advisers accepted.

On the night of November 9, 2020, after the media announced the victory of Joe BidenPompeo called Milley and asked to see him, according to the excerpt.

During a conversation at the general’s kitchen table, Pompeo was direct about what he thought of the people around the president.

“’The madmen have taken power,’” Pompeo told Milley, according to the authors.

Behind the scenes, they write, Pompeo had quickly accepted that the election was over and refused to promote its annulment.

“’I was totally against it,’ recalled a senior State Department official.

Pompeo cynically justified this jarring contrast between what he said in public and in private.

“It was also important to him not to be fired at the end, to be there until the end,” the senior official said, according to the excerpt.

The authors detail what they call an “extraordinary agreement” in the weeks after the election between Pompeo and Milley to hold daily morning phone calls with Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, in an effort to ensure that the president not make dangerous decisions.

“Pompeo and Milley soon began calling them the ‘land the plane’ phone calls,” the authors write.

“’Our job is to land this plane safely and make a peaceful transfer of power on January 20,’ Milley told his staff.

“This is our obligation to this nation.”

However, there was a problem. ‘Both engines are out, landing gear is stuck. We are in an emergency situation.’”

The January 6 hearings on Capitol Hill this summer revealed that several of the former president’s top advisers privately rejected their electoral denials, even when some refused to do so publicly.

Several, including Pat A. Cipollone, the former White House counsel, testified that they had tried, unsuccessfully, to persuade the president that there was no evidence of substantial fraud.

In the excerpt, the authors say that Milley concluded that Cipollone was “a force to ‘try to keep railings around the president.'”

The general also believed that Pompeo was “genuinely trying to achieve a peaceful transfer of power,” the authors write.

But they add that Milley “I was never sure of what to do with Meadows.

Was the chief of staff trying to land the plane or hijack it?

Milley is not the only senior official to consider resigning in response to the president’s actions, the authors write.

The excerpt from the book details private conversations between the president’s national security team as they discussed what to do should he attempt to take action they felt they could not tolerate.

The authors report that Milley consulted with Robert Gatesformer Secretary of Defense and former director of the CIA.

Gates’ advice was blunt, the authors write:

“‘Keep the bosses on board with you and make it clear to the White House that if you leave, everyone will leave, so the White House knows it’s not just about firing Marc Milley. It’s about the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff resigning in response.’”

The excerpt makes clear that Trump didn’t always get the men he did want.

During an exchange in the Oval Office, Trump asked General Paul Selva, an Air Force officer and vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, what he thought about the president’s desire for a Military Parade through the nation’s capital on July 4.

Selva’s response, which has not been reported before, was forceful and not what the president wanted to hear, according to the book’s authors.

“’I didn’t grow up in the United States, I actually grew up in Portugal,’ General Selva said.

“’Portugal was a dictatorship, and the parades were to show the people who had the guns. And in this country, we don’t do that.’ He added: ‘It’s not who we are.’”

