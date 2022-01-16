Trump, Biden a disaster, humiliated the country in the world – World

“Let’s take back America”. It is Donald Trump-show in Arizona: the former president takes the stage in Florence in front of thousands of his supporters and ‘enchants’ them for an hour and a half, also focusing on the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6. “The real insurrection was November 3”, the day of Election Day 2020: “why don’t the Democrats investigate that?”, Asks the tycoon, describing the protesters now under investigation as “persecuted”. “They are living hell: they must be able to see their lawyers. And if we think they are innocent then we should help them defend themselves,” he explains to the audience, criticizing enemy Liz Cheney, the Republican who sits on the investigative commission on January 6, and hovering the hypothesis that the FBI was behind the revolt. The harshest words, however, he addresses to Joe Biden and the Democrats, increasingly driven by an “evil spirit of left-wing fascism”. “We knew that Joe Biden was not going to be good, but few imagined it would be such a disaster. He humiliated the country on the international stage”, thunders Trump to the applause of the audience referring to the Russian president and the “disaster” of Afghanistan. for which however “no head has fallen”. “Putin plays with the United States,” observes the tycoon. And it does so while the Democrats are “destroying the country”: with their vaccine obligations they are wresting “dignity and freedoms” from Americans, as well as trying to turn America into a Communist country. “Now that’s enough, they have to leave our children alone. Now, let’s just take science lessons from a party that tells us that men are women, that women are men, and that babies can be killed after birth,” adds Trump. “After all that Biden has done, there is only one thing we can do, which is Make America Great Again. And – he concludes – we will ban men from participating in women’s sports. Enough is enough, when too much is too much” .