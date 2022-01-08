Trump, Biden’s words “trigger” the judicial offensive on January 6 – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

For the former president, this is just a hoax to distract the Americans from his failure. But the words of the current president open another possible scenario: it seems likely that Trump will also face a judicial offensive

from our correspondent

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump’s reaction comes minutes after Joe Biden’s speech on Capitol Hill ends. First a quick note: just a hoax to distract the Americans from its failure. And then, an email sent to the loyalists, made out to the Save America fundraising committee: Biden is scrambling to try to divert attention from the incompetent work he is doing and has already done. Just think of the horrible withdrawal (or surrender) from Afghanistan, the border, Covid, inflation, the loss of energy self-sufficiency and much more. This is what happens when you have a rigged election.

As was to be expected, therefore, the anniversary of January 6 gives us a total political confrontation, as if there were a few weeks and not three years to go until the presidential elections. Moreover, Trump never stopped being in the electoral campaign, even when he was in the White House. This time he had been persuaded to adopt a strategy that was unnatural to him: get out of the way, leave the whole scene to the opponents. On Tuesday 4 he had canceled the press conference scheduled for the evening of January 6. We do not know if he regrets this decision, giving an appointment with his supporters for January 15th in Florence, Arizona. In the rally, he will make up for it with interests, understood as attacks on the Democratic rival, on the traitors, Republicans in name only, starting with Congresswoman Liz Cheney who yesterday attended the Capitol Hill ceremony accompanied by her father Dick, the former vice president.

But Biden’s words could change the scenario and put the exile from Mar-a-Lago in difficulty. The president of the United States has called him into question for the political responsibilities related to January 6. But not only. At one point Biden said, referring to Trump: After prompting the crowd to attack, he sat in the White House dining room without doing anything for hours. A sentence that brings us to the two offenses that the parliamentary commission of inquiry could report to the Justice Department. First possibility: Trump fomented the riots in which five people died. Second: the former president did nothing to defend the institutions.

On Wednesday, January 5, Justice Minister Merrick Garland publicly promised: We will prosecute everyone responsible for the January 6, 2021 assault, at all levels. Apparently, therefore, a judicial offensive against Trump is taking shape, built on the axis between Congressional Democrats and the Justice Department. With Biden’s official endorsement at this point. For The Donald, everything would constitute the greatest pitfall for us, to be added to the investigations into the financial operations of the Trump Organization.

On Tuesday, January 3, New York State Attorney General Letitia James summoned the head of the family clan and children Ivanka and Donald Jr. from imperio (subpoena). The magistrate suspects that the value of the group’s assets has been inflated to obtain bank loans more easily. In parallel, and on the same aspects, the investigation is underway with possible criminal implications, conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney. On January 1st, the head of the office, Cyrus Vance, handed over to his successor, Alvin Bragg, already working on the file.