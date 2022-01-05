Trump cancels January 6 press conference, “I will speak on the 15th in Arizona”

There will be no “counter-press conference” to commemorate the assault on Congress on January 6. Former US President Donald Trump has canceled his scheduled appointment in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, where the tycoon has lived in Florida since leaving the White House.

With a statement, Trump blamed the House committee of inquiry. The former president said he would touch on many issues, but the appointment is only postponed: Trump will speak at the rally in Arizona on January 15. “In light of the dishonesty of the unrecognized commission formed by Democrats and two failed Republicans – thundered Trump – and because of the fake news media, I cancel the press conference in Mar-a-Lago. But I will discuss many of those issues in my rally on January 15, Arizona. And there will be a big crowd. “

Trump wanted to re-launch the unproven allegations of electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential elections and attack the House commission. While some Republicans would like to look forward, aiming for victory in the Midterm election, others had applauded the idea of ​​the conference on the first anniversary of the assault on Capitol Hill. “President Trump – the conservative representative of Indiana Jim Banks commented to Fox New – has important things to say and I, like many others, can’t wait to hear what he has to say”.

The wait is only lengthened. The appointment is on January 15, but it is not excluded that Trump will make his voice heard with an official statement on January 6, to reiterate the accusations and give everyone an appointment in Arizona.

Three other agents sue Trump

Meanwhile, three police officers have cited former US President Donald Trump for his role during his supporters’ assault on Capitol Hill in Washington on January 6, 2021, in which five people were killed and nearly 140 officers were wounded. This brings the number of actions against Trump to ten, after two agents denounced the former US president in March and another seven in August last year.

Marcus J. Moore, of the Capitol Police, filed an action in a District Court of Columbia under the Ku Kux Klan Act of 1871. Law that was passed 15 years after the end of the US Civil War (1861 -1865) to protect both African Americans freed from slavery and Congressmen from the violence of white supremacist groups. The law prohibits intimidating federal officials to prevent them from doing their jobs. Moore, a veteran of the police force who helped evacuate the deputies during the assault, claims he was traumatized by the violence that occurred that day and has since suffered from tinnitus and other emotional imbalances. He is asking for $ 75,000 and is assisted by the law firm Patrick Malone & Associates and the non-profit organization Protect Democracry.

Bobby Tabron and DeDivine K. Carter of the Metropolitan Police – the force that provided support to the Capitol Police to contain the protesters – also filed a lawsuit, claiming they were physically assaulted during the raid. Officers accuse Trump of assault and beatings, aiding and abetting assault and beatings, violation of the District of Columbia statute of public safety, among others, and are demanding $ 75,000 in compensation and the payment of other expenses. On January 6, 2021, around 10,000 people – mostly Trump supporters (2017-2021) – marched on Capitol Hill and around 800 stormed the interior of the building to prevent the ratification of the current president’s victory. American Joe Biden on the Republican candidate in the November 2020 election.