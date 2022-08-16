Trump claims that the FBI “stole” his three passports in the search of his house

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) denounced this Monday that the fbi he “stole” his three passportsone of them already expired, in the search carried out last week at his Florida mansion in search of classified documents.

“Wow! In the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago my three passports (one expired) were stolen along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent on a level never seen before In our country. Third world!” he said in a message on his Truth Social network.

Taking valid passports would prevent Trump from leaving the countrywho last Thursday had already criticized that this search was carried out in his opinion without prior notice and also inspected the cabinets of the first lady, Melania.

The raid was aimed at finding classified documents that the former Republican president took from the White House when he left power in 2021.

Trump is being investigated for the possible commission of three crimes: Violation of the Espionage Law, obstruction of justice and destruction of documents, which, in case of conviction, could carry from fines to prison sentences and disqualification from holding political office.

Among the documents seized are 26 boxes and several folders of documents and photos with the labels “top secret” or “confidential”, one of them under the title “President of France” and another on the request for pardon of Roger Stone, confidant of Trump.

The search warrant and inventory are no longer under gag order and have been made public. But, from the Republican side, the pressure is growing to spread what alleged “national threat” led to the raid, as well as for the FBI to publish all the information and exchanges that led to it.